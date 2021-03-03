Wyoming Voter ID Bill Clears House, Heads to Senate | National News





Voters in Wyoming may need to show a photographic ID before voting in the next election. House Bill 75passed the Wyoming House of Representatives Wednesday, 51-9, despite an attempt by Rep. Andy Clifford, D-Riverton, to challenge the bill during its third reading. Legislation would require Wyomingites to bring certain types of photo identification to polling stations. “I think when you look at how our electoral structure works, we have to do everything we can in our power to encourage (vote), especially with our young people, our young people, our people of color and those less with “This bill does not encourage it,” Clifford said during testimony against the bill. The legislation now goes to the Senate floor for consideration. billwould require voters to bring one of the following forms of identification to vote in person: driver’s license or identity card issued by any US state or peripheral possession;

tribal identity card;

valid US passport;

US military charter;

Medicare insurance card; or

photographic identification issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or a Wyoming public school. Voter ID Bill Gets Initial Approval by Wyoming House of Representatives Some of the bill sponsors acknowledged that voter fraud does not happen often in Wyoming. In fact, it remains extremely rare. But supporters said the additional rules were a “proactive” measure and would restore voters’ confidence in the election process. Importers’s important that we continue to strengthen our electoral processes to ensure public confidence, said Rep Chuck Gray, R-Casper, bill sponsor. “It’s a matter of best practice.” “Every effort has been made to work with this issue so that we do not take away the right from anyone,” Gray added in response to Clifford’s change. Along the way, representatives introduced some changes to the controversial bill. Such a change, proposed by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, makes overseas ID cards and Wyoming student IDs acceptable forms of identification. Supporters of these supplements feared that students studying at the University of Wyoming, or other new residents, would be barred from voting. Voter ID Bill Gets Initial Approval by Wyoming House of Representatives Another CHANGES, introduced by Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, would waive the fees associated with obtaining an ID card if the applicant used it only for voting. The bill will not apply to absentee voters after registering by mail or in person. The struggle to impose more identification requirements on polling stations has become a popular call for rallies in Republican-led legislatures across the country, including Wyoming. Some lawmakers have tried to impose stricter voter ID rules in response to former President Donald Trumps’ unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. The increased voting rules included in the First Chamber 75 will only remove votes, especially marginalized voters, and make voting less accessible, critics of the bill said. Clifford cited record turnout in the 2020 general election. The election was safe, she said. “Wyoming was not flooded with scams that seem like a lot to my colleagues,” Clifford said. “We want more people to participate, not less. By passing this bill, it automatically equates to voter repression and places a restriction on access to voting.” Ultimately Clifford pulled the switch.

