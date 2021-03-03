An ancient monastery in Iraq is a symbol of Christian survival

Content of the article ALQOSH Nestled on a steep rocky hill between the deep mountains of northern Iraq, Rabban Hormizd Monastery has seen invaders coming and going through Christianity turbulent history in this corner of ancient Mesopotamia. The Mongols, Persians, Arabs, Kurds, and Ottomans plundered, besieged, or occupied the seventh-century monastery and the Christian city of Alqosh, on which it is located, near the borders with Turkey, Syria, and Iran. But Christians there survived the latest attack, this time by Islamic State militants who took a third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, including the city of Mosul just 20 miles (32 km) south. Mercifully for them, a series of villages just above Mosul was as far north as the group reached, sparing Alqosh the brutality inflicted on minority faiths and sects. Some families fled those villages for the safety of the city. I believe this will remain a Christian city. We must stay on this earth, said Brother Saad Yohanna, an Iraqi monk who works at a local orphanage. Far fewer people live here these days perhaps 1000 families from 3,000 a few years ago, but it remains their home. Locals and local Christians regularly make the winding walk to the convent to pray or seek comfort.

Content of the article To them, the city, its monasteries and churches are a holy place for life and worship in a place where they say Christian existence is threatened. Of the 1.5 million Christians in Iraq before the U.S. invasion in 2003, only about one-fifth remain, the rest were expelled from sectarian violence first by al Qaeda and then Islamic State. The displaced who will stay will receive rare recognitions this week as Pope Francis visits the country from March 5-8. The closest he will go to Alqosh is a group of demolished churches in Mosul, once the de facto capital of the Islamic State. IQ DREAMING SYMBOL Yohanna was among those who fled Alqosh when the Islamic State took Mosul and several Christian-inhabited cities in the south. He returned two weeks later while Alqosh came out unharmed. Some families from the surrounding areas made the city their permanent home. Their villages are now under the control of Shiite Muslim militias who helped the Iraqi army defeat the Islamic State in 2017. People opened their doors to us as other Christians fleeing Daesh and helped us get our lives back, said Maysun Habib, a mother of seven from the area near Tel Keyf. Daesh is an Arabic abbreviation for Islamic State. Alqosh is protected, not exposed or controlled by the militia, she added. Alqosh’s own control, after centuries of change, remains unresolved. It stretches across disputed territory between the central government of Baghdad and the self-governing region of Kurdistan.

Content of the article It is in Baghdad’s Nineveh province, but is controlled by Kurdish forces that helped oust the Islamic State. The Habibs family is among about 100 of the nearby areas now worshiped in Alqoshs churches, and occasionally in a chapel that remains usable in the convent. They see the retreat of the mountain as a rare symbol of Christian resistance, spared the desecration perpetrated by the Islamic State in other parts of northern Iraq. The oldest monastery of St. Elijah, near Mosul, was damaged during the 2003 conflict before the Islamic State destroyed it just over a decade later. The Rabban Hormizd Monastery, named after its founder, was built when Muslim armies were invading the Middle East and fortified over time. The points around its high brick walls are the caves where monks once gathered and prayed. It became an important center of the Eastern Catholic clergy from the 16th to the 19th century, although monks gradually moved to more accessible excavations, including a second monastery in the city. It is now open to local visitors, worshipers and monks, but not inhabited. Shatha Tawfiq, a woman who moved to Alqosh, summed up the mood among local Christians ahead of her first papal visit to Iraq. Our situation in Iraq is not good, but here I feel at home. (Additional Report by Kawa Omar in Alqosh; Edited by Mike Collett-White)

