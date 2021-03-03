With her online work, Scotland Nicola Sturgeon Turns Critics





LONDONR Accused of lying, breaking official rules and conspiracy against her predecessor Alex Salmond, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon fought hard on Wednesday against allegations that have cast a shadow over her future and prospects for Scottish independence. In the nearly eight hours of tense evidence before the Scottish Parliament, Ms. Sturgeon denied the plot against Mr. Salmond or breach of ministerial rules during an internal investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him. Opponents had demanded the resignation of Ms. The Sturgeons even before she spoke, but on Wednesday she called on lawmakers to trust her account of a dizzying sequence of events. And she dismissed what she called the absurd suggestion that anyone acted maliciously or as part of a conspiracy against Alex Salmond. Mrs. Sturgeon also went on the attack, sharply criticizing the failure of her predecessors last week, in his evidence to the same committee, that he had behaved inappropriately towards women.

I know from what he told me that his conduct was not always appropriate and yet, during the six hours of testimony, there was not a single word of remorse, reflection or even simple recognition of this, she said. The Wednesday session was the culmination of an extraordinary quarrel between Mrs. Sturgeon and Mr Salmond, her mentor and her direct predecessor as Scotland the first minister of a dispute so bitter that it could ruin Mrs’s career. Sturgeons and return the cause of Scottish independence, to which both politicians dedicated their lives. Mr. Salmond noticed the talent of Mrs. Sturgeons as a student politician and made him his deputy in 2004, a position in which she served for a decade before taking office when her boss stepped down after the Scots voted against independence in a 2014 referendum.

But the rift between the two biggest figures in Scottish politics, with its almost Shakespearean claims of conspiracy and betrayal, comes just as the prospects for Scottish independence have begun to shine once again because of Brexit, which is very unpopular in Scotland.

The dispute revolves around an in-house investigation in 2018 of two complaints against Mr Salmond dating back to 2013. Mr Salmond argued the investigation process was flawed, took the Scottish government to court and won, with Scottish taxpayers paying the fees his law more than 500,000 When police later opened a criminal case against him, Mr Salmond was acquitted of 13 charges, including one for attempted rape. Now determined to save his reputation, Mr. Salmond argues that those who were close to Mrs. Sturgeon had conspired against him to prevent his return to politics after he lost his seat in the British Parliament in 2017 and were even willing to see him jailed. Last week he also said Scotland’s political leadership and institutions had failed under his successor, a claim that seemed to undermine the issue of independence. But more dangerous for Ms Sturgeon are the allegations that she cheated the Scottish Parliament for what she knew and when, and for how she handled sexual harassment complaints. Ms. Sturgeon faces two investigations and, if clearly judged to have lied, she would be expected to waive the nations’ strict ministerial rules. Even if she survives, as many believe she will do, the timing is dire, ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections in May. In that vote, Ms. Sturgeon hopes for profits for her party that she can use to justify holding a second referendum on Scottish independence. But instead of campaigning, Ms. Sturgeon was fighting Wednesday to save her job with a fluent performance, albeit without pleasing her critics. In occasionally spicy exchanges, Mrs. Sturgeon presented her actions as those of a politician torn between personal loyalty to her mentor and a stronger determination not to tolerate sexual harassment.

As first minister, I refused to follow the old model, allowing a powerful man to use his status and his connections to get what he wants, she said. Regarding the allegations against her, Mrs. Sturgeon said she had sought my soul in all these many, many, many times, but added that in one of the most invisible personal and political situations I have ever encountered I believe I acted properly and appropriately and that in I generally made the best judgments I could. Mrs. Sturgeon admitted the mistakes in the 2018 investigation and apologized to the two complainants. But since then she has made her own mistakes. Ms. Sturgeon initially said she first heard about the allegations against Mr. Salmond on April 2, 2018, during a meeting with him at her home, but later admitted that she had been given an earlier warning by the former boss. of his staff, Geoff Aberdein, on 29 March.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Sturgeon said he had gathered only a vague understanding of what was under discussion during the March 29 meeting and that learning about the allegations in detail on April 2 was a moment in my life that I will never forget. She also denied allegations that she offered to mediate between her ancestor a man she said had honored her since she was 20 and women who complained against him.

And Mrs. Sturgeon denied allegations that the names of the accusers were given to Mr Salmond by government officials something that would have been a serious breach of the rules. Instead, she argued that Mr. Salmond knew the identity of one of the women because he had apologized to her and had worked the other out of his research. She also rejected a claim that, when Mr Salmond took the government to court, she had continued to fight a losing case against lawyers’ advice. Mrs. Sturgeon argued that legal advice was ambivalent enough to justify her decision to continue the battle with Mr Salmond in court for several weeks before the Scottish government accepted it. After they were told and done, there was nothing left for Mrs. Sturgeon to do or say in addition to waiting for the decision of two investigations that will likely determine her fate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos