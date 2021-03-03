Naga Peace Talks Back on Track, NSCN (IM) Claims





It has been a year since the talks entered a stalemate. (File) Guwahati: Naga Largest Armed Group – The Nagaland National Socialist Council (NSCN-IM), which has been involved in peace talks since 1997, on Wednesday claimed in a press release that Naga political talk teams are back in The roundtable and talks will continue under the 2015 framework agreement signed by the Center and the NSCN (IM) to pave the way for a final settlement. The NSCN (IM) has also harshly criticized Governor Nagaland and interlocutor of the Center for Peace Talks RN Ravi claiming he had “created unnecessary confusion”. NSCN (IM), in a statement issued by its Ministry of Information and Publicity, said that the historic “Framework Agreement (FA)” signed on 3 August 2015 is coming back to life in order to remove any misinterpretation and thus hurry up signing Naga settlement agreement. It has been a year since the talks entered a stalemate. “Needless to say, in many points of his statements and conclusions he reflected his role as Governor of Nagaland and not as Interlocutor. It is a matter of regret that his role as interlocutor is nothing short of derogatory and strange.” the group wrote in the press release. They further asserted that the status of the Naga political talks that emerged at the last Parliamentary Session was confirmed by the Government of the Union to be at a preliminary stage. “Undoubtedly, this is the fundamental reality of the Indo-Naga political conversation and the NSCN conversation team is not leaving a stone unturned in defending the political identity of the Naga people,” the statement further claimed that Mr Ravi had made such a misleading statement before the whole nation “By openly opposing the Government of India and the Indian Parliament in addition to the 136 Indian harvest and the world community on the issue of such sensitive political negotiations that have been going on for more than two decades,” the NSCN (IM) further claimed. “This is the official meaning and the only way to end the conversation. NSCN, therefore, under no circumstances will fail the Naga people and will never sign any agreement that is less than the mutual standard as agreed,” further added the statement.

