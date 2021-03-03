Senators bake Biden’s candidacy as representative for the broader Iran deal debate





The debate comes as Biden administrations’s diplomacy over Iran has stalled. The European Union has proposed a meeting with the original Iranian participants, but Tehran has opposed the idea because of Bidens’ decision to maintain sanctions on Trump’s maximum pressure. Meanwhile, US personnel in Iraq have continued to come under fire with rockets from militia groups, some of which have ties to Iran. Sherman tried to appease the hawkish lawmakers by vowing to seek a new deal with Iran that extends and strengthens the deal and slightly defending the original deal. “I remain clear about the threat that Iran poses to our interests and those of our allies,” Sherman said. I would point out that 2021 is not 2015, when the agreement was agreed, nor 2016, when it was implemented. The facts on the ground have changed, the geopolitics of the region has changed and the way forward must change similarly. The top Republican on the commission, Sen. James E. Risch from Idaho, said his joining the old nuclear deal is not initial and told her he was deeply disappointed in your performance in negotiating the deal. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Investigated Sherman for any contact she had with Iranian officials during the Trump administration. Sherman noted that she met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials on the outskirts of the Munich Security Conference and urged Iran not to violate the nuclear deal. She said she coordinated those conversations with Undersecretary of State Trump administrations on political issues. In 2015, Iran sharply cut its nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions by world powers that falsified the deal: the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Iran maintained those restrictions until the Trump administration pulled out of the deal in 2018. The decision by Sherman and other Biden officials to promise to reach a better deal than to defend the Obama deal on its own merits has disappointed some on the left. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Said looking to extend the deal rather than restore the deal, I worry we may be preparing for failure. Liberal groups echoed that sentiment in a letter to Biden on Wednesday urging him to follow through on his promise to reunite quickly in the deal and end Trump-era policies of crippling economic sanctions. The longer the maximum pressure elements are in place, the more it will continue to harden hard lines and make US-Iran diplomacy more difficult, groups said, including MoveOn, J Street and Win Pa War. The recent escalation in military activity between the United States and Iran’s reported representatives in Syria and Iraq only shows how urgently a new course of action is needed. Republicans have repeatedly expressed concerns about the lifting of sanctions on Iran, given its support for militant groups and its arsenal of ballistic missiles. Sherman promised to express to them the concerns of her superiors if confirmed for the position, a conciliatory stance that raised some concerns among liberals. I hope this is just a confirmation tactic, but Sherman refuses to defend the Iran Agreement she negotiated, wrote on Twitter Joe Cirincione, the former president of Plowshares, a group that supported the agreement. Is Biden folding? he added. What is his plan? All this is very discouraging for Biden’s allies. Shermans’ approach resulted in a cordial atmosphere at the hearing, though none of the Republicans indicated they would support her confirmation in the narrowly divided Senate. Risch acknowledged that Sherman would largely follow Biden White House orders, and suggested that this would be an improvement on the Obama administration. You are holding water for different people this time than you were last time, he said. He appreciated her comments acknowledging that events had changed since the agreement was reached. Your comments on what is not 2015 are highly appreciated, he said.

