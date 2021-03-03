Utah reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths





SALT LAKE CITY Another 729 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Utah on Wednesday along with seven additional deaths from the virus as the state continues an increased vaccination effort that saw more than 18,000 doses administered yesterday. With the latest figures from the Utah Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now 372,708. while the total number of vaccine doses given has reached 759,533. The seven-day average for positive tests is 590 per day. Testing for the virus is also ongoing, with 8,249 people tested and 21,267 more tests performed as of Tuesday. The seven-day average for the positive percentage of all tests, the preferred method of the states, is 4.8% and 10.2% when multiple tests by individuals over 90 days are excluded. There are now 212 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, and the death toll from the states virus has now reached 1,955. Help for Utahns most hit by COVID-19 Intermountain Healthcare and Maverick convenience stores announced a $ 2 million donation Wednesday to the COVID Communities Party’s Health Department, a program aimed at slowing the spread and impact of the virus on minorities and other communities that have been affected proportionately. Funding for federal coronavirus assistance he had paid for the program that connected those in need of resources ended at the end of the year. The donation will keep the program running until additional federal funding becomes available, said Dulce Diez, director of state health departments Office of Health Inequalities. From the beginning of the pandemic, we moved quickly to establish an answer. Community health workers were identified as an essential component to help mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19 in under-served and under-represented communities, particularly racial / ethnic minority communities, Diez said. From May to November 2020, more than 7,000 families struggling with the financial effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis received referrals through the program, and community health workers engaged in more than 3,000 field activities. Some people need access to food or help with services while they are not functioning. We visit with them, recognize their immediate needs, and provide relief that allows them to focus on healing, said Leslie Salamanca Sotelo, a community health worker at the Utah Community Health Association. Utahs recently reported deaths from COVID-19 The seven deaths from the virus reported Wednesday include five that occurred before Feb. 10 and the death of an Iron County man, between 65-84 that was reported Monday, has been withdrawn by the state health department. The last to lose their lives to COVID-19 are: A Box Elder County man, between the ages of 65 and 84, resident of a long-term care institution.

A Salt Lake County man, 45-64 years old, resident of a long-term care institution.

A Salt Lake woman woman, older than 85, resident of a long-term care institution.

A Salt Lake woman woman, 45-64 years old, hospitalized at the time of death.

A Salt Lake woman woman, 65-84 years old, was not hospitalized at the time of her death.

A Salt Lake County man, 65-84 years old, not hospitalized.

A man in Washington County, 65-84, resident of a long-term care institution.

