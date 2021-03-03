Scientists call for the release of Kathleen Folbiggs, saying children are likely to have died of natural causes | New South Wales

Prominent scientists are calling for the release of convicted NSW child killer Kathleen Folbigg, saying there is strong evidence that she is innocent.

Folbigg was jailed in 2003 for the murders of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura and for the murders of her son Caleb.

However, a petition signed by 90 prominent scientists says important scientific and medical discoveries have been made, showing evidence that children died of natural causes.

A series of reports from the leading scientific publication COSMOS present the advances they say shift the weight of the evidence into issues, leading those who send a petition to NSW Governor Margaret Beazley asking for Folbigg to be pardoned.

The prosecution case argued that Folbigg strangled her children, but scientific findings have called into question that conclusion, they say.

Ian Connellan, editor-in-chief of the Royal Institution of Australia and publisher of COSMOS, said: “The key factor is that science has shifted in this case, through new knowledge.

That long list of incredibly knowledgeable and prominent Australians is seeking justice, he said in a statement Thursday.

It can also prove to be essential, in the way our courts are prepared to accept peer-backed scientific evidence, including relatively new discoveries, especially when confronted with circumstantial details.

Folbigg was convicted of circumstantial evidence and evidence from her diaries, with the prosecution arguing that it was unlikely that four of her children could have died suddenly and suddenly in their sleep.

But forensic pathologists raised concerns about the medical evidence provided at trial, and in March 2019, there was a forensic investigation into Folbiggs convictions.

According to medical records, all four children suffered from a series of conditions before they died: the first son, Caleb, had difficulty breathing since birth; the second, Patrick, suffered an epileptic seizure; and daughters Sarah and Laura had respiratory infections just days before their deaths.

Scientists say these conditions suggest that if a single natural cause existed, it was likely to be genetic, with a wide range of manifestations and deadly causes.

An international, multidisciplinary scientific team began a study to find the culprit and hypothesize that rare inherited genetic variants may be responsible for heart or respiratory disorders following the sudden death of children.

Prof. Carola Vinuesa, of the Australian National University, said the team began sequencing the genome of Kathleen Folbiggs.

As it was much more complicated to extract the children’s genome, there was a chance that Kathleen herself kept one of these variants because they tend to be inherited, Vinuesa said in a statement.

It is not uncommon for some variants that cause sudden death in children to be silent in some individuals – some may carry the mutation but grow up as a healthy adult.

So Folbigg may have been the carrier of these mutations and passed them on to her children.

It was a bit of a long kick, said Prof Vinuesa.

They found that all of her children had an underlying condition or a mutated gene that meant they could all have died of natural causes.

They found that the children had a condition that could cause an irregular, very fast or very slow heartbeat that could cause sudden cardiac death in children.

If you do not consider genetics, it would seem an extremely rare scenario to have four natural deaths in a family, said Prof Vinuesa.

It really is not.