Trudeau warns China of possible consequences for Uighur treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning Beijing of possible consequences from the international community after his envoy to Canada dismissed reports of genocide, forced labor and displacement of Uighur Muslims as the lie of the century.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu held a virtual press conference Wednesday with selected Canadian media outlets, including the Globe and Mail, where he was confronted with questions about the recent parliamentary vote declaring a genocide taking place against Uighurs in the northwestern Chinas region of Xinjiang.

Allegations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang are the lie of the century, Mr. Cong said.

Mr Cong also set aside a Chinese internal report obtained by The Globe and Mail and the BBC stating that Beijing was relocating large numbers of Uighurs to other parts of the country to assimilate them and dilute their population. in Xinjiang, where they have lived for centuries.

Mr Cong insisted that Uighurs not start moving forcibly and are moving elsewhere to make better wages, calling the Globe the reporting of lies by people with anti-China intentions.

At the subsequent press conference, Mr Trudeau said there are very credible reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang that have alarmed countries around the world. The United Nations estimates that one million Uighurs are being held in concentration camps and Uighur women are being forcibly sterilized.

There are significant concerns being voiced around the world, and the Parliament of Canada was very clear about its concerns just a few weeks ago. He said We are committed to working with our allies internationally both to obtain clear answers and to hold those responsible accountable, with potential consequences that the world can bring forward.

Mr Trudeau and his cabinet abstained in the House of Commons vote, and he told reporters Wednesday that any sanctions against Beijing for his treatment of Uighurs are done much better on a multilateral basis.

An internal document obtained by The Globe says the relocation of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minority groups to industrial jobs not only reduces the density of the Uighur population in Xinjiang, but is also an important method of influencing, merging and assimilated Uighur minorities.

The report, written by researchers with the China Institute of Wealth and Economics at Nankai University, was presented at high levels of the Chinese government.

Akoma, z. Cong denied that forced relocations were taking place, saying these Uighurs are leaving Xinjiang with their desire to live better.

The ambassador should read his internal report before spreading his lies, said Mehet Tohti, executive director of the Ottawa-based Uighur Human Rights Advocacy Project.

Mr Tohti said the report made it clear that large numbers of Uighurs were being placed on trains and transported to factories thousands of miles away, where they were doing slavery work under police guard and being subjected to Chinese propaganda.

They do not have any right to go shopping or take a coffee break after work. They work more than 12 hours [a day] and then settle back into another form of a camp, he said. They are forced to look at the history of the Communist Parties and sing a Red song. It is another form of concentration camp with mandated forced labor.

Mr Tohti expressed disappointment that the Trudeau cabinet abstained from voting in the House of Commons. He urged Ottawa to join the United States in labeling China’s treatment of Uighurs as genocide and to work with allies to impose sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for the brutal measures.

Canada should also take measures to ban imports of Chinese goods from slavery, he said.

Mr Cong did not respond when asked what Trudeau Cabinet’s opinion was about the genocide vote, which it won by a vote of 266 to 0.

Those MPs who vote in the House of Commons, most of them, I am not afraid, have never been to Xinjiang or even China in recent years, so how can they judge the situation on the ground? he said.

Mr Cong also claimed that there was no connection between the imprisonment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavo and the arrest of Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou. The two men were arrested shortly after Canada arrested Ms. Wanzhou in December 2018 on an extradition request from the US over allegations of bank fraud related to violations of US sanctions against Iran.

Jo. It is clear Michaels was arrested on fabricated national security charges the day after we met our extradition obligations, Trudeau said. Nothing from the ambassador can say now will not prevent me from realizing that is the case.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said the forced relocation of Uighurs away from their Xinxiang homeland to assimilate them into the Chinese Han majority fits with the United Nations definition of genocide. It is clear that there is a deliberate coercive attempt by the Chinese authorities to forcibly dismantle a part of the Uighur minority.

He was referring to Article II (c) of the 1944 UN genocide convention when the definition includes the intentional infliction of groups on living conditions calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.

A majority of MPs in the House of Commons earlier this month voted to recognize China’s treatment of Uighurs as genocide.

Mr Chong said the Trudeau government, whose cabinet ministers abstained from the vote, should finally recognize the genocide in China that involves not only forced birth control but also mass displacement.

When I read that one-fifth of the working-age population in Hotan prefecture has moved to other parts of the country as part of this scheme in my mind, this has more evidence of a genocide happening.

Members of Parliament, including lawmakers from the ruling Liberals, are urging the Canadian government to establish a refugee program to provide safe haven for Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims, tighten rules preventing the importation of forced labor, and impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials responsible for repression.