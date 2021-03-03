International
Ottawa wants indigenous lifestyle fishing in the NS part of the commercial season – Halifax
Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan released a plan Wednesday outlining the conditions for indigenous lobster fishermen to participate in moderate-lifestyle fishing during the trading seasons.
The Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Assembly of Chiefs, however, said Ottawa’s latest overture is “unacceptable.”
Jordan said her plan would allow moderate living fishing activity during the commercial season, regulated federally, through licenses issued under the Fisheries Act. She said her idea would not increase the total amount of fishing carried out in the country’s waters.
“I have to make sure the stocks are healthy and stable,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “And we have seasons for that purpose: to make sure this is orderly, regulated, and meets our conservation objectives.”
The plan will also allow First Nations communities to sell moderate livelihoods to processors, which is currently illegal under Nova Scotia rules.
“The difference is that we are now authorizing a moderate living fishery, which is completely separate from a commercial fishery,” Jordan said. She said the plan – which she said could be long-term or annual – could be used as First Nations communities and the government negotiate a comprehensive Reconciliation Agreement on indigenous fishing rights.
She said there are a number of bank licenses that can be used to give access to First Nations communities, adding that she hopes there may be some voluntary purchases of existing trade licenses. The Department of Fisheries, she said, will work with First Nations communities to develop moderate lifestyle fishing plans that may be unique to each community.
The minister said the interim plan is a “road” that is “flexible and adaptable” and is based on the implementation of First Nations treaty rights, the preservation and sustainability of fish stocks and transparent fisheries management.
The first nations of Sipekne’katik and Potlotek have launched lawsuits against the Nova Scotia government, with both saying existing regulations interfere with their treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate lifestyle.
Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia argue that a 1999 Canadian Supreme Court ruling confirms the Mi’kmaw treaty right to fish for a “moderate livelihood” when and where they want – even outside the seasonally regulated commercial fishing season federal. This decision was later clarified by the court, however, which said Ottawa could regulate the Mi’kmaw treaty right for safekeeping and other limited purposes.
Sipekne’katik chief Mike Sack said his gang is not impressed with the government’s new plan. The First Nation started its moderate fishing fishery last fall in St. Mary’s Bay, off the federally regulated season.
Gang members encountered violence from non-native residents that resulted in the destruction of a pound of lobster and the burning of a gang member’s van.
Sack said it was “kind of the same old thing” when asked about Jordan’s plan. “We are strong for the department not to issue our licenses and we want to exercise our right and have our season,” he said. “Way away from the mark.”
Sack said Sipekne’katik plans to move forward with its fishing this spring, likely in June, and will legally protect any of its community harvesters who encounter trouble with DFO enforcement officers.
Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia Assembly of Chiefs Mi’kmaw said in a press release Wednesday that the plan by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans was “unacceptable”.
“Minister Bernadette Jordan… has also taken unilateral decisions and affirmed a position… having full control over our rights-based fishing. This is unacceptable.
“The DFO is continuing to impose rules without consultation, accommodation or agreement with the Assembly.”
Gordon Beaton, president of Local 4 of the Union of Marine Fishermen, said commercial fishermen are open to allowing First Nations participation as long as any agreement is based on three main pillars: seasonal fishing only, with no overall increase in fishing and the same basic rules for all fishermen.
“If there is a different kind of access, the industry has no problem with that as long as it is under the same rules,” Beaton said. “As always, it will be what is in the details of the plan.”
Jordan’s bid for the First Nations came a day before its department returned the more than 200 lobster traps it caught last fall when Sipekne’katik First Nation began its moderate-lifestyle fishery. The nation says its “thousands” of traps are still missing, which has hurt the community financially and led to widespread frustration.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 3, 2021.
– With files by Elizabeth McSheffrey.
© 2021 Canadian Press
