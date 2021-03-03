Brazil reports new one-day record for COVID deaths | Coronavirus pandemic news





The staggering coronavirus death toll comes as Sao Paulo state governor announces red code restrictions to begin Saturday.

The state of Brazil Sao Paulo has announced new restrictions on the COVID-19 red code, as the country recorded a new record number of one-day coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row. The country’s health ministry said Wednesday that 1,910 additional deaths and 71,704 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. It was the second day in a row that Brazil recorded a record high number of deaths. Brazil has recorded more than 257,000 coronavirus-related deaths the second highest in the world after the United States as well as over 10.6 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism and protests over his treatment of the pandemic, as the far-right leader has downplayed the threat of the virus and avoided public health measures. The government has also struggled to provide, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria announced that a two-week partial blockade would take effect Saturday in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Bars and restaurants will only operate through distribution and shopping malls and non-core business will be closed, the governor told reporters at a news conference, but schools, churches, grocery stores and health services would remain open. Doria said the state of Sao Paulo, which is home to 46.3 million people, receives a new intensive care patient every two minutes and is on the verge of a health system collapse. This is your fault. It’s because of your denial, he said, addressing Bolsonaro. More than 1,000 people are dying every day in Brazil. Like five plane crashes a day. Many of the Brazilians who were buried died because you did not do what you ought to do: lead. People protest in Brazil earlier this year against pandemic treatment by President Jair Bolsonaros [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters] Concerns have been raised over the noisy pandemic in Brazil, where a more easily transmitted variant of the novel coronavirus was first discovered in the state of Amazonas late last year. The health care system in the Amazon state capital, Manaus, was overloaded earlier this year amid an increase in COVID-19 infections and widespread shortages of medical supplies, including oxygen. Experts have warned that if Brazil is unable to control the spread of COVID-19, it could become the epicenter of the virus mutation, which could potentially be more contagious and deadly.







