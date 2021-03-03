Indicted Kiwi property developer Donald McPherson ‘did not try’ to save woman, prosecutors say

Paula Leeson. Photo / Greater Manchester Police

A UK court has heard Kiwi property developer Donald McPherson join a group he called “Tinder for Widows” days after his wife’s death.

McPherson, 47, denies killing Paula Leeson by strangling him. Prosecutors allege he then set the scene to look like an accident.

They told the court that McPherson, born Alexander James Lang, killed the wealthy heir after taking a series of security policies against her life.

The Crown Court in Manchester heard that McPherson was motivated to kill by the “huge fortune” his wife’s family had built from their construction business.

The court previously heard allegations that McPherson killed Leeson while the couple were on a mini-vacation at a remote villa in Denmark in June 2017.

A Danish aide said McPherson’s attempts at CPR were “very bad”, prompting prosecutors to question whether he was “really trying”, the Daily Mail reported.

Days after her death, while McPherson was still in Denmark, he completed an online application to join a support group called Widowed and Young.

Prosecutor David McLachlan QC said: “His wife had died eight days, her body still had to be repatriated and rested, and he was joining Widowed and Young.”

McLachlan told the court that McPherson later described the group as “like Tinder for the widows” in a conversation with his personal trainer.

At 1.46pm on June 6, the last day of their vacation, McPherson called emergency services.

A physician assistant found McPherson giving Leeson CPR as she lay by the pool.

The assistant doctor said McPherson “had not pressed enough” and had “apologized because he had an injured shoulder”.

McLachlan said: “He thought that Donald McPherson’s resurrection efforts to’s supposedly save his wife’s life were too bad, as there was still a lot of water inside her lungs” and asked jury members to ask if McPherson was “trying indeed, “the Daily Mail reported.

The morning after Leeson’s death, McPherson transferred funds from their joint accounts to accounts under his name.

Prosecutors say they made the transfers to reduce his credit card debt.

Initial investigations by Danish authorities determined that the death was “presumably accidental”.

“The prosecution’s point is that her death was far from accidental,” McLachlan said.

Leeson’s mother Betty Leeson also read a statement in court in which she said it was “strange” that McPherson did not visit his wife’s grave for months after her funeral or displayed emotion at her funeral, the Press Association reported.

Betty Leeson added: “I know he’s seeing someone else. Paula was only buried in July. He was seeing an Asian lady until October.”

The brother of the late Neville Leeson told the jury that McPherson was “reluctant” to hand over Leeson’s iPhone after her death.

When the family finally picked up the phone, they found selfies of the smiling couple taken the day she died, despite McPherson telling police they had been in bed and when he got up he found her lifeless body in the pool.

The court heard earlier that McPherson, originally from Auckland, was keeping secrets from Leeson, whom he married in 2014 in a generous ceremony at a historic British castle.

McLachlan told the jury that the “big secret” was security policies, but also told them that forensic writing experts would prove McPherson falsified her will to make herself a beneficiary.

By 2016, McPherson was paying nearly $ 900 a month for life insurance policy premiums. Prosecutors said he never lost a payment despite huge debts.

McLachlan also told the jury that McPherson, who grew up in Auckland with his parents and two sisters, told his wife he was an orphan to avoid discussing his past.

He was also trained to be a pilot, keeping his training secret from Leeson claiming to work if she telephoned during his flight hours.

The trial continues.