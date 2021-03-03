Lethbridge woman kills ex-husband with pickup truck: police

Whitegrass, 37, said the crash was an accident, Walper said, but an investigation ended differently
Article author:
Bill Kaufmann
Content of the article
Police in Lethbridge have charged a woman with first-degree murder after her ordinary ex-husband crashed into a pickup truck.
On June 1, 2020, officers arrived at the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in an alley in block 900 of 13th S Road.
They found an Austin James Forsyth, 30, critically injured, who died after being taken to Chinook Regional Hospital.
A person with Forsyth at the time could barely avoid hitting, police said.
A passenger in the vehicle involved, a 2005 yellow Dodge Ram, left the scene in the truck.
But Melissa Dumaine Whitegrass Forsyths wife, common until 2017, stayed there, Insp said. Jason Walper of Lethbridge Police Service.
Whitegrass, 37, said the crash was an accident, Walper said, but an investigation ended differently.
The woman was behind the wheel when the truck hit Forsyth. Police believe she intended to kill him, Walper said.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The suspect became aware that the victim would be in this particular area of the city and in this alley, Walper said.
She made the decision to hit him with the vehicle. . . had some preconceptions in what he did.
The truck was recovered on the north side of Lethbridge and no charges are envisaged against the man who took him there or the other passenger in the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash, Walper said.
Because the vehicle left the scene, police were unable to determine its speed when it hit Forsyth, he said.
But there does not appear to be any effort to curb it, Walper said.
I am proud of the zeal to find the truth and the foresight of our officers to follow the directions.
Forsyths’s death is considered by police to be a case of domestic violence, although they say they had no prior knowledge of the incidents between the two.
On Tuesday, Whitegrass was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a firearm and dangerous driving while causing death.
Shes has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on March 9.
Sign up to receive daily headlines from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash file.
The next edition of the Calgary Herald Headline News will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos