Lethbridge woman kills ex-husband with pickup truck: police

Content of the article Police in Lethbridge have charged a woman with first-degree murder after her ordinary ex-husband crashed into a pickup truck. On June 1, 2020, officers arrived at the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in an alley in block 900 of 13th S Road. They found an Austin James Forsyth, 30, critically injured, who died after being taken to Chinook Regional Hospital. A person with Forsyth at the time could barely avoid hitting, police said. A passenger in the vehicle involved, a 2005 yellow Dodge Ram, left the scene in the truck. But Melissa Dumaine Whitegrass Forsyths wife, common until 2017, stayed there, Insp said. Jason Walper of Lethbridge Police Service. Whitegrass, 37, said the crash was an accident, Walper said, but an investigation ended differently. The woman was behind the wheel when the truck hit Forsyth. Police believe she intended to kill him, Walper said.

Content of the article The suspect became aware that the victim would be in this particular area of ​​the city and in this alley, Walper said. She made the decision to hit him with the vehicle. . . had some preconceptions in what he did. The truck was recovered on the north side of Lethbridge and no charges are envisaged against the man who took him there or the other passenger in the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash, Walper said. Because the vehicle left the scene, police were unable to determine its speed when it hit Forsyth, he said. But there does not appear to be any effort to curb it, Walper said. I am proud of the zeal to find the truth and the foresight of our officers to follow the directions. Forsyths’s death is considered by police to be a case of domestic violence, although they say they had no prior knowledge of the incidents between the two. On Tuesday, Whitegrass was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a firearm and dangerous driving while causing death. Shes has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on March 9. [email protected] Tweet: @BillKaufmannjrn

