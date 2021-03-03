Two neighboring factories are on fire





Two factories have caught fire in Melbourne in the southeast overnight with more than 100 firefighters needed to bring the blaze under control.

Fire crews were called to the corner of Age and Times streets in Cheltenham around 12.40pm on Thursday after two neighboring factories caught fire. A Victoria Fire Rescue spokeswoman said firefighters arrived to find the factories “fully involved”, with the 60sqm-sized flame and some of the outer walls collapsing. The spokesman said multiple firefighting units attacked the blaze, including aircraft equipment from above. Hazmat units and drones were also deployed to help get a complete view of the fire through thermal imaging. She said firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to other neighboring buildings and eventually brought the fire under control shortly before 4 p.m. A smoke warning message for the suburbs of Bentleigh East, Cheltenham, Clarinda, Heatherton, Highett, Moorabbin, Moorabbin East and Oakleigh South was raised around 7 p.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. A police spokeswoman said a firefighter would be on the scene Thursday morning, but the circumstances surrounding the blaze had not yet been determined. She said police were also called into two separate fires near Weymar and McIvor streets in Cheltenham around 4am and 4.15pm on Thursday. “It is not yet known if they are related to the fire in the factory,” she said. “Both fires were quickly extinguished. The causes have not yet been determined at this stage. ” CFA firefighters also supported the fire response, while State Emergency Service volunteers, police and energy companies also responded. The Environmental Protection Authority was also notified of the fire. Anyone with information is called to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. [email protected]

