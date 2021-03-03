Separate crossings in Europe for people vaccinated for COVID-19

After months of political clashes around the world over travel bans and restrictions, Europe is at the forefront of a new thorny controversy COVID-19: vaccine passports.

As more and more people are inoculated against the new coronavirus that has killed more than 2.5 million people Across the globe, arguments are being debated whether the testimony issued by the vaccination government should serve as a license for a range of coveted activities by mingling with friends, going to concerts, boarding airplanes or crossing borders.

For most of last year, Europe served as a coronavirus outbreak, enduring massive outbreaks and overloaded health care systems before the same crises landed in the United States. And like previous disputes, national disputes over vaccine passports are playing out against the backdrop of weak anger and pandemic fatigue.

With obvious exceptions like Israel, the passage of vaccines remains a hypothetical question in most countries. But across Europe, bioethicists, bartenders and business travelers are weighing the consequences of dividing the public into wealthy and non-wealthy in terms of inoculation.

A status certificate, as it is called in Britain, can create a two-tier society, said Sam Grant of the advocacy group Liberty, which campaigns for civil liberties. Some people may have support and freedom, while others are locked up, he said.

Britain, which formalized its separation from the European Union when the year began, is enjoying a much more powerful vaccine than its neighbors on the Continent, with nearly a third of the population receiving at least one shot. This has given additional impetus to the vaccine passport question, with a formal government review to be completed by June.

Meanwhile, the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, has signaled it will move to set up a vaccine certification system to be used in all 27 of its member states. Ursula von der Leyen, chairwoman of the commission, said this week that a legislative proposal for a Green Green Pass would appear this month which is already generating some concerns and disagreements within the bloc.

Tourism-hungry Southern European countries like Italy, Cyprus and Greece are eager to see the EU approve vaccine documentation to pave the way for international visitors. But EU heavyweights like Germany and France are much more cautious, citing concerns over personal privacy and social discrimination.

In France, the prospect of a transit sanitary is intertwined with concerns about the spread of vaccines in slow-moving countries. Only 4% of adults in France are inoculated, leaving many people wanting shots unable to get one, and thus unsuitable for any crossing that may be created.

It’s a kind of discrimination, in the sense that some people will be able to get it, and others are not in the habit, said Lionel Chassagne, 52, a currently unemployed flight attendant.

At the same time, there are fears that linking privileges to health passports would unfairly punish those who hesitate to get vaccinated for religious, philosophical or medical reasons, which is turning out to be a very significant group in France. President Emmanuel Macron has promised that vaccines will never be mandatory, but a switch could provide an incentive for those who only need a push to shoot.

If there is a passport, I want to be vaccinated, while I probably would not have wanted it, said Ebony Wallace, 23, a French e-commerce student. The government last month launched an online nationwide poll that is still receiving comments on the merits of following.

In some European countries, the debate over vaccine passports is overshadowed by the past. The Nazi era of Germany left it sensitive to the segregation of certain groups as undeserved of the privileges accorded to others the harsh historical parallel being the persecution of the Jews, first through social restrictions, then the creation of ghettos and finally the camps of death.

In the former East Germany, ostensibly egalitarian communist rule gave luxury benefits to a ruling elite, which drove Western cars and drank Western spirits. Decades later, the idea of ​​mandating special privileges for a limited group still ranks.

A poll by ARD television last month found that 68% of Germans were against any particular treatment for those vaccinated, with only 28% in favor. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she opposes such privileges until everyone in Germany is at least offered a vaccination, which is not expected to happen until September.

But for some, linking vaccine passports to their personal choice of whether to be vaccinated risks compulsion.

Obligations is an indirect obligation to get vaccinated, said Jana Tschitschke, 43, who works in public relations in Berlin. If vaccines are really good and really safe, then the benefits to society as a whole will outweigh the interests of a small group of people. But I do not know when I would know this for sure.

Some countries are debating whether something less than an official vaccine passport can be used for near-home benefits like going to the gym or theater, rather than serving as a required travel document. France already has an app called All Against Covid, which could eventually provide a QR code to access public places.

Across the EU, as well as in Britain, data protection is a particularly contentious issue. It was among the highlights mentioned in a study on health permits published last month by the University of Exeter School of Law.

The report’s author, Ana Beduschi, cited sensitive personal health information used to create a new distinction between individuals based on their health status, which could then be used to determine the degree of freedoms and rights that individuals can enjoy.

By the way, linking vaccine status to work and school attendance can cause controversy. Forcing employees to inoculate would be illegal, said Volker Lipp, vice-president of the German Ethics Council, an independent government-funded body, but he said private companies could set terms and conditions for clientele to access certain services.

A leading German travel company, All Tours, recently announced it would only accept clients who could prove they had been vaccinated for travel bookings next winter in sunny destinations like Greece. This sparked a fire storm on social media and drew criticism from some public officials.

In some neighborhoods, however, there is debate as to whether it should be included in the debate as well. Some European officials prefer to avoid the issue altogether for now, saying relatively low vaccination levels make any decision premature.

Others, however, argue that the question needs a full broadcast now, before the hands of governments are forced by events.

In Paris, Deolinda Ribeiro, who traveled extensively for more than a quarter of a century working for the UN cultural agency UNESCO, said the inoculation test against long-standing diseases such as yellow fever is a common entry requirement and the same may apply in the future to the new coronavirus.

Within France, Ribeiro said, a health permit could mark a return to a loving lifestyle for cozy coffee meetings and movie nights.

That will allow us to get back to our normal lives, she said. It has been difficult for young people that they can not flirt.

Special correspondents El-Faizy and Kirschbaum reported from Paris and Berlin, respectively, and staff writer Laura King from Washington. Special correspondent Christina Boyle in London contributed to this report.