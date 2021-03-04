International
As Palestinians shout for vaccine, their leaders distribute doses to some favored
RAMALLAH, West Bank The vast majority of Palestinians living in the occupied territories have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus, launching a fierce debate over whether Israel has a duty to vaccinate Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.
But among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, questions are now being asked by their leadership, which has been accused of siphoning some of the few doses allocated to Palestinians and distributing them to high-level ruling party allies in the media. and even family members of high personalities.
Like many governments around the world, the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited control over parts of the occupied territories, has formally given priority to its top administrative leadership and health workers on the front line, as well as incoming people. in regular contact with the authorities president and prime minister.
But in secret, the authority has transferred some of the thousands of vaccines it has received to some senior members of the ruling West Bank party who have no official role in government, according to two senior Palestinian officials and a senior party official. Fatah, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.
The vaccines were secretly given to high-profile figures in the mainstream media run by the authority, according to one senior Palestinian official and two employees at those points. Family members of certain government officials and Fatah leaders were also given the vaccines, the senior official and a former government official said.
Already irritated by their exclusion from Israel’s main vaccination program, ordinary Palestinians now accuse their leaders of stockpiling some of the relatively few vaccines the authority has received, even amid an increase in infections and tight restrictions. .
It is certainly understandable and acceptable for the president, prime minister and ministers to be vaccinated in front of others, this is the case everywhere in the world, said Hasan Ayoub, head of the political science department at An Najah University in Nablus. But there is absolutely no excuse for giving the very small number of vaccines we have to other people close to power at the expense of those who need them most.
Some government officials did not respond to requests for comment.
In public statements, the Ministry of Health did not admit any wrongdoing. It has accepted receiving 12,000 vaccines 10,000 from Russia and 2,000 from Israel. Of those, 2,000 are said to have been sent to the Gaza Strip, which is under the de facto authority of Hamas, the militant group, and 200 to the royal court in Jordan, where several Palestinian leaders live. And of the remaining 9,800, 90 per cent were given to front-line health workers, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said the rest was given to officials in the presidency and the prime minister; election officials; some international embassies; and members of the national football team as well as approximately 100 students who needed the vaccine to travel.
But the explanation of the ministries seems to have convinced few people. The ministries’ own statements also contained discrepancies, citing vaccines sent to Jordan, while another dropped that detail without explaining why.
Jehad Harb, a senior fellow at AMAN, a Palestinian anti-corruption organization, attacked the government in a column, saying the distribution of doses to controversial groups adds to other mistakes in governments fighting the coronavirus.
This government needs to leave the government headquarters and the prime minister because it has filled the country with failures, he wrote.
On Monday, several Palestinian civil society groups issued a joint criticism of the government and demanded that it set up an inquiry committee to look into the matter and publish the names and jobs of those who received inoculations.
Even if the authority distributes the vaccines according to strict criteria, the vast majority of Palestinians will still be forced to wait.
What you need to know about vaccine delivery
This is the main problem, said Mr. Ayoub. The vaccines we have are not even enough to cover the highest priority groups.
World Health Organization officials said they expect the Palestinians to receive 37,440 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 168,000 doses of AstraZeneca supplied through the Covax Global Partition initiative over the next three months. Palestinian officials in the West Bank said a larger order of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines had been delayed due to global competition and logistical complications, but they said they hoped to receive their first shipment in the coming weeks.
Health officials in Gaza said they had received 20,000 doses from the UAE and 2,000 doses from the Palestinian Authority.
Public outrage over vaccine distribution authorities followed weeks of criticism of Israel, with human rights groups and others saying the country bears responsibility for vaccinating Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.
Rights groups say Israel owes it to Palestinians to have the same access to vaccines as its own citizens, citing international law defining the responsibilities of the occupying powers. But supporters of Israeli policies claim that the Palestinians are responsible for their health services, including vaccination programs, citing the Oslo Accords signed in the 1990s.
On Sunday, Israel took its first step in providing a significant number of vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank who attempt to come in contact with Israelis: Authorities announced that Israeli medical teams planned to inoculate more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with permission to work in Israel or in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Once those doses are distributed, the vast majority of Palestinian adults will still be unvaccinated.
