As Palestinians shout for vaccine, their leaders distribute doses to some favored

The vaccines were secretly given to high-profile figures in the mainstream media run by the authority, according to one senior Palestinian official and two employees at those points. Family members of certain government officials and Fatah leaders were also given the vaccines, the senior official and a former government official said.

Already irritated by their exclusion from Israel’s main vaccination program, ordinary Palestinians now accuse their leaders of stockpiling some of the relatively few vaccines the authority has received, even amid an increase in infections and tight restrictions. .

It is certainly understandable and acceptable for the president, prime minister and ministers to be vaccinated in front of others, this is the case everywhere in the world, said Hasan Ayoub, head of the political science department at An Najah University in Nablus. But there is absolutely no excuse for giving the very small number of vaccines we have to other people close to power at the expense of those who need them most.

Some government officials did not respond to requests for comment.

In public statements, the Ministry of Health did not admit any wrongdoing. It has accepted receiving 12,000 vaccines 10,000 from Russia and 2,000 from Israel. Of those, 2,000 are said to have been sent to the Gaza Strip, which is under the de facto authority of Hamas, the militant group, and 200 to the royal court in Jordan, where several Palestinian leaders live. And of the remaining 9,800, 90 per cent were given to front-line health workers, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said the rest was given to officials in the presidency and the prime minister; election officials; some international embassies; and members of the national football team as well as approximately 100 students who needed the vaccine to travel.