



At least 38 people were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday, the highest number in a day in a worsening crackdown on anti-coup protests, the UN special envoy for the country said. The representative, Christine Schraner Burgener, reported the deaths as news emerged that the junta’s own choice of UN envoy had resigned abruptly. Wednesday’s developments came as the United States, which chairs the United Nations Security Council for Mars, scheduled a meeting Friday to deal with the Myanmar crisis, diplomats said. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military junta took control on February 1 and arrested civilian leaders whose party, the National League for Democracy, had won a landslide victory in national elections. Security forces have used increasingly brutal means to quell anti-coup protests.

Mrs. Burgener, a Swiss diplomat appointed by Secretary-General Antnio Guterres three years ago to monitor Myanmar, told reporters at a news conference that junta leaders had refused her requests to visit the country. When he warned them of the consequences of becoming an international pariah, Mrs. Burgener said they responded: We are used to sanctions and we should only learn to walk with a few friends. Ms Burgener also said she had received many messages from Myanmar citizens inside the country praying for international action that would end the repression and lead to the release of the arrested civilian leadership led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel laureate. Today was the bloodiest day since the coup, she said. Today alone, 38 people died.

Mrs. Burgener did not specify the sources of her information or elaborate on where the deaths took place in Myanmar. But other Myanmar news accounts and social media posts reported similar figures from clashes in several cities. The death toll, if confirmed, would be roughly double the previous one-day record of 18 killed on Sunday.

She spoke as intrigue deepened at the United Nations over Myanmar’s diplomatic representation in the 193-member organization. The machines started when U Kyaw Moe Tun, the ambassador, denounced the junta leaders on the global stage last Friday in an emotional speech that made him an instant hero among many diplomats and pro-democracy activists at home and elsewhere. On Saturday, generals said he had been fired. On Tuesday, United Nations officials said Mr Kyaw Moe Tun had stated in writing that he remained the proper representative of Myanmar. But they also said Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry had stated in writing that Mr Kyaw Moe Tun was no longer ambassador and that his deputy, U Tin Maung Naing, was acting as the UN’s senior diplomat in Myanmar. On Wednesday, Mr. Tin Maung Naing announced via Facebook that he had resigned, without any explanation. Stphane Dujarric, a spokesman for Mr Guterres, said he was aware of the resignation but said there had been no official communication about it. He also said that conflicting information from Myanmar had been shared with the Credentials Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, which deals with disputes arising over diplomatic representation at the United Nations.

