



Chennai: Wednesday happened to be a day of more action, but little progress in allocating seats in both the AIADMK government and the DMK opposition camp, although the date for the nomination is less than 10 days away.

While the national BJP parties in the AIADMK camp and the Congress on the DMK side took a break from their seat-sharing commitments, the smaller parties in both camps also spoke throughout the day. On the AIADMK side, DMDK has increased ante. At the DMK camp, MDMK convened a meeting of its high-level committee on Saturday, March 6, following a low bid for DMK seats. Thol Thirumavalavans VCK was also in no hurry to return to the roundtable to finalize the partition agreement.

Only GK Vasans TMC and AIADMK actor Vijayakanths DMDK’s allies were in discussions and debates. Beyond that, there was little concrete action, but many private and public positions by small parties.

At the AIADMK camp, TMC submitted a list of 12 locations, including Pattukotai and Erode West. AIADMK electoral promises and welfare schemes introduced by the government last month would pave the way for electoral victory, Vasan said. He added that his party would continue its legal battle to secure the cycle symbol from the election commission. The party, he said, will strive for the victory of the AIADMK alliance in all 234 countries.

Despite an offer of 15 seats and an RS seat from AIADMK during the two-hour long conversation, the DMDK returned to war. LK Sudhish party deputy secretary told partners at a meeting in Arani that it was AIADMK seeking an alliance with the DMDK and not the other way around. If we were not in line with AIADMK in 2011, the party would have become non-existent. The DMDK sided with them after consulting with cadres, officials and became the opposition. I get calls from all parties now and many want us to enter into an alliance and are willing to join us, Sudhish said.

The two communist parties CPM and CPI, which are part of the DMK camp, are upset with what was offered to them during their first round of talks Monday. Under the guise of internal discussions, they will return to the table at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters, to conclude the partition talks. We are not sure. We will only know tomorrow if there will be a call from the DMK asking us to come for another round of talks. So far, the numbers have not been finalized, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan told TOI.

CPM is also not in a hurry. They refer to a separate report and offer just four sites. How can we deal with the leaders and cadres of our parties? We will only know tomorrow if there will be a meeting, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan told TOI.

