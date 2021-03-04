International
EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally to Northern Ireland
BRUSSELS / LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a period of pardon for controls on food imports into Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said violated the terms of the Britains divorce agreement. .
Since leaving the EU last year, Britain’s relationship with the bloc has soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith over part of their trade deal covering freight movements in Northern Ireland.
The British government extended a period of apology for some controls on agricultural and food products imported by retailers in Northern Ireland until 1 October in a move that said it was necessary to ensure the free movement of goods in the British region.
In a statement, the European Union expressed strong concerns in a move that said it constituted a violation of the essential provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the most controversial part of Brittany’s divorce agreement with the EU.
This is the second time the UK government has decided to violate international law, the statement said. Britain last year moved to include clauses in draft domestic legislation that violated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement but later withdrew them.
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic held a phone call with David Frost, the British minister responsible for EU relations, on Wednesday evening to express his concern.
Frost told him the extension was temporary and largely followed the measures already in place to provide more time for businesses such as supermarkets and parcel operators to adjust, according to a British government spokeswoman.
He emphasized the need to focus on operational issues, and said that it was even more important now with the crisis over whether it was necessary to make progress on the Joint Committee, adding that Frost said urgent progress was needed and that Britain was working with good faith to meet obligations.
The European Commission said it would respond in accordance with the legal remedies set out in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
The fate of Northern Ireland was the most debated issue during the Britains Brexit negotiations, with London finally agreeing to leave the British-ruled province in line with the EU’s only commodity market, demanding checks on some items that arrived there from elsewhere in the UK.
This has already caused difficulties for businesses that say they have had problems bringing in supplies and more controls would take effect when a waiver period ends on March 31st.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a commitment Wednesday not to leave anything off the table to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Shortly afterwards, his Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, announced the extension of the grace period.
For supermarkets and their suppliers, as part of the operational plan for which the UK committed to the UK-EU Joint Committee on 24 February, the current scheme for temporary agri-food movements in Northern Ireland (STAMNI) will continue until October 1, Lewis said in a written statement.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he had already spoken to Frost to express his regret for the move.
A unilateral announcement is profoundly useful for building the relationship of trust and partnership that is essential to the implementation of the Protocol, Coveney said.
Some in Northern Ireland and some key Brexit supporters want Johnson to drop the protocol.
Johnson said Northern Ireland’s place in the UK market was strong and guaranteed.
We are making sure we underline it with some temporary operational facilitations to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, in anticipation of further discussions with the EU, Johnson told parliament. We leave nothing off the table in order to make sure we have that right.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Elizabeth Piper, John Chalmers, Conor Humphries, Sabine Siebold and Paul Sandle; edited by Alistair Smout and Jonathan Oatis
