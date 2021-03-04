International
The rise of the virus forces Sao Paulo to close while Buenos Aires reopens
Sao Paulo, home to nearly 12 million people, is preparing for the worst two weeks still under pandemic and the growing risk that its once resilient healthcare system collapses, Governor Joo Doria told reporters Wednesday. More than 75% of city intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and some wards like those of Albert Einstein Private Hospital are being filled for the first time.
Doria announced that the entire state, home to 46 million people, on Saturday will face the highest level of restrictions yet to arrest the spread of the virus. This means closing all bars, restaurants, shopping malls and any other institution that is considered non-essential until at least March 19th.
Meanwhile, nearly 3 million Buenos Aires residents are enjoying a relief from their restrictions, with authorization to attend cinemas coming into force this week. On Wednesday, official figures showed that only 26% of intensive care beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19. The low hospitalization rate also allowed local authorities to reopen bars and restaurants in mid-February by 2 a.m. – something long sought after in a city famous for its all-hour culture.
This means that famous bakeries in Buenos Aires are rekindling their fires while their counterparts in Sao Paulo put them out.
Buenos Aires casinos also reopened in late 2020 and authorities are discussing whether the football-crazy city will be able to return to stadiums soon. In Brazil, despite Bolsonaro pushing to allow fans to return, no local authority is seriously considering opening stadiums. The 48,000-seat NeoQuimica Arena on the east side of Sao Paulo is being used as a vaccination site.
Some good news from the Sao Paulo region came on Tuesday, when football great Pel received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The 80-year-old posted the news on his social media channels.
The pandemic is not over yet. We must maintain discipline to save lives until many people have received the vaccine, said the three-time World Cup winner. When going out, please do not forget your mask and keep your social distance.
His prayer is significant – even a year after the pandemic began – as Bolsonaro continues to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the masks.
The distance between the two nations has apparently widened during the pandemic, with Bolsonaro and Argentine Alberto Fernndez adopting opposite turns in their handling of the crisis. The former has minimized the risks of disease and has insisted on keeping the economy afloat, while the latter has taken a more cautious approach.
Fernndndez imposed one of the longest quarantines in the world between March and October, despite the risks of damaging an economy already in recession.
Over the past week, Brazil has recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths per million inhabitants, almost tripling that of Argentina.
Problems in Sao Paulo worsened after secret Carnival celebrations in mid-February. Although festivities and street parades were canceled, many Paulists, as the locals are known, traveled or joined in disguised rallies. The city refused to allow holidays allowed for work traditionally during the Carnival period, in an effort to keep people from celebrating.
Izidoro Silveira, 34, got a waiting desk at a pizzeria in downtown Sao Paulo two months ago, after nearly a year of unemployment. He was upset about the imminent closure of his restaurants.
Those who make the deliveries will not be hurt, but I and many others will be harmed, said a sad Silveira as she watched a television news broadcast about the closure. I do not know what to say to my wife and my daughter. I am afraid I will lose my job again, even though I work in a country that takes all precautions.
Not far away, cinemas on the city’s main crawl, Paulista Avenue, are empty, as they have been since the pandemic began.
The ease of Argentina does not mean that the virus is completely under control. On Wednesday the official figures showed 262 deaths and more than 8700 new infections in the country. The spread of vaccines is slow. But the first crushing darkness in Sao Paulo seems to be far from Buenos Aires.
With a popcorn bag in one hand and a refreshing drink in the other, 8-year-old Bautista Sundblat was eager to enter a movie theater in the Buenos Aires Palermo neighborhood to see the Bad Boys Forever.
He was very excited, said his mother, Martina. Has been waiting for a long time. There are few places, everything is taken care of. He is a movie fanatic. There is still a long way to go, but little by little we were getting where we wanted to go.
___ Rey reported from Buenos Aires.
