Joyce Supermarkets to mark International Women’s Day 2021





Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The main theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is Choose to Challenge. It is believed that a challenged world is a vigilant world, so we should all try to #ChooseThisChallenge in any way we can. People all over the world have been celebrating International Women’s Day for over 100 years, with the first gathering held in 1911. Joyce Supermarket is proud to have such a strong female workforce with 66% of all female executives and 60% of their full workforce being female. As well as supporting all their female employees, Joyce also has a large range of products which are created and developed by women. Take Spotlight Oral Care for example, founded by Galwegians Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven, practicing dentists and cosmetic sisters. As dentists, they know that good oral health is important to your overall health, so they created clinically proven, clean, and durable oral care products that really work. Another favorite is the Bowl-a-Granola, created in 2012 when owner Siobhán Joyce started making her granola and muesli because she wanted an all natural, grain-free and not too sweet. After a while she started selling granola made at farmers markets in Galway. The Bowl-a-Granola has since grown and is now widely available throughout Ireland. Or the Goyas bakery, created by Emer Murray, who has been offering the people of Galway delicious cakes and baking for years and years. And the Lizzy and Chutneys blocks which are lovingly made in Caherlistrane, Co. Galway by Liz Loftus. Liz inspires her from her surroundings using the best local products. There are so many incredible brands out there that have amazing and strong women behind them, so let everyone support them in any way we can. Over the next few weeks Joyce will be showcasing some of these great, female-led Irish brands in their stores, so be sure to keep an eye out and show them a little love. Throughout the weekend, Joyce’s in Knocknacarra will celebrate with amazing offers and gifts in store, so be sure to step in and join in the festivities. # IWD2021







