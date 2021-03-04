Ninety scientists, doctors call for the murder of convicted children Kathleen Folbigg

A group of 90 scientists and medical experts are calling for the convicted murderer of child Kathleen Folbigg to be pardoned in the light of new medical evidence suggesting her children may have died of natural causes.

Folbigg, 53, was convicted in 2003 of drowning her four children over a 10-year period from 1989 to 1999 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The group of scientists and experts has signed a petition calling on NSW Governor Margaret Beazley to “stop the continuing miscarriage of justice suffered by Ms. Folbigg”.

“Not to do so is to continue to deny Ms. Folbigg basic human rights,” the group wrote.

“Ms. Folbigg’s case sets a dangerous precedent as it means that wise medical and scientific evidence can simply be ignored in the face of subjective interpretations of circumstantial evidence.”

It comes after a 2019 investigation led by Justice Reginald Blanch who backed Folbigg convictions for murder and manslaughter, with Justice Blanch stating he had “no reasonable doubt” about Folbigg’s guilt.

Kathleen Folbigg has long said that her diaries were taken out of context. ( ABC News: Jamelle Wells

The group that filed the petition includes Nobel Laureate Peter Doherty, Nobel Prize winner Elizabeth Blackburn and former Australian of the Year Fiona Stanley.

Attorney Rhanee Rego has previously acted for Folbigg and said there has been significant new medical evidence showing that at least two of her children, Sarah and Laura Folbigg, may have died of natural causes.

“We wrote this petition to bring to light this new scientific proof,” she said.

“These are some of the most widely known and intelligent medical scientists and practitioners around the world, not just in Australia, and they are convinced by the new findings.”

(Clockwise from top left) Patrick, Laura, Caleb and Sarah Folbigg all died before they were two years old. The youngest, Caleb, died in just 19 days. ( News ABC

The DNA genetic sequence of Sarah and Laura Folbigg, taken from their neonatal neonatal sword tests, showed that they both inherited a genetic mutation from their mother known as CALM2.

Ms Rego said the medical and scientific literature showed that mutations in the CALM2 gene could cause sudden cardiac death.

“It’s one of the most common causes of sudden, awake and dormant death in infants and adults,” she said.

“If it is caused by things like cross-infections or drugs like pseudoephedrine, it can actually cause a cardiac arrhythmia.”

“This is what the team of scientists has now found as the possible explanation for the deaths of Sarah and Laura Folbigg.”

Ms Rego said there was also new research showing that Folbigg’s two sons, Patrick and Caleb Folbigg, may have carried out various genetic mutations that contributed to their deaths.

“We have a natural explanation of death for each of the children,” she said.

“The CALM2 variant has been found in Sarah and Laura and there are also two other important interest genes that may be associated with boys that are under further investigation.”

Kathleen Folbigg was convicted of mostly circumstantial evidence contained in diaries she wrote about the time of her children’s deaths.

Attorney Rhanee Rego has acted for Folbigg in the past and says urgent action is needed to release him. ( Supplied: Twitter

An entry in her diary from January 1, 1997 when she was pregnant with Laura read: “Another year is gone and what a year to come. I have a child along the way which means great personal sacrifice for both of us, but I feel confident about everything going well.This time I will call for help, this time I will not try to do everything myself anymore.I know this was my main reason for all my stress before and stress on made me do terrible things “

Another of the notes read: “I feel like the worst mother on earth. Afraid she would leave me now like Sarah. I knew I was short-tempered and cruel at times towards her, and she left. “With a little help.”

However, Folbigg told a friend that she was referring to “God or some higher being” in phone conversations from Cessnock Jail which were later aired on ABC’s Australian Story.

Australia’s most hated woman Before announcing a judicial inquiry into her case, Kathleen Folbigg spoke publicly for the first time with Australian Story and gave an explanation for her incriminating diary entries. Read more

Ms. Rego believes medical evidence should overwhelm circumstantial evidence when it comes to a grievous sentence like murder or child murder.

“Our legal system is not infallible, we make mistakes,” she said.

“We just have to look at Lindy Chamberlain to see and remind her that this can happen and we say it is a miscarriage of justice and the Governor has the power to forgive Kathleen Folbigg.”

The decision to pardon Folbigg now rests solely with the Governor of NSW.

If Folbigg is successful in forgiveness, it does not mean that her beliefs about child deaths are automatically annulled.

She will still have to seek permission to appeal her sentence in NSW courts.