Protests in Myanmar see deadliest day with 38 killed, UN envoy says





“Today was the bloodiest day since the coup,” said Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener, adding that the total death toll since Feb. 1 was now 50.

About 1,200 people have been arrested, while many relatives are unsure where they are being held, Burgener said.

“Any available means is needed now to stop this situation,” she said. “We need a unity of the international community, so it is up to the member states to take the right measures.”

CNN approached the ruling military regime via email but has not yet received a response. Protesters have been demanding for weeks the release of democratically elected officials, including the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who are currently in custody. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won a landslide victory in the November elections; military leaders claim voter fraud but have provided no evidence of their claim. World leaders have called for Myanmar’s elected leaders to return. “The use of deadly force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests is unacceptable,” read a statement on February 28th by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spokesman, who also urged the international community to “send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through elections.” A speech by Myanmar Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun sparked rare applause last week after he said he represented the country’s civilian government and called on the international community to use “every means necessary” to help end the coup. of the state. On Wednesday, a deputy ambassador from Myanmar, U Tin Maung Naing, resigned after military rulers appointed him to replace the outspoken Kyaw Moe Tun. Pope Francis also praised the deteriorating situation in Myanmar on Wednesday, calling for the release of political prisoners in the country and an end to violence. “I also call on the international community to act so that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not suppressed by violence. That the youth of that beloved land get the opportunity of hope in a future where hatred and injustice are replaced by meeting and reconciliation, “he said during his weekly audience.

CNN’s Pauline Lockwood, Akanksha Sharma, Mitchell McCluskey and Jennifer Deaton contributed to this report.

