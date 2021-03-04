The man who rescues forgotten cats in the Fukushima nuclear zone

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – A decade ago, Sakae Kato stood behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbors fleeing from radiation clouds emanating from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He will not leave.

I want to make sure I’m here to take care of the latter, he said from his home in the contaminated quarantine area. After that I want to die, be it a day or an hour later.

So far he has buried 23 cats in his garden, the most recent graves disturbed by feral pigs roaming the depopulated community. He is taking care of 41 others in his home and another empty building on his property.

Kato leaves food for wild cats in a warehouse he heats with a paraffin stove. He also rescued a dog, Pochi. Without running water, he has to fill bottles from a nearby mountain spring and head to public toilets.

The 57-year-old, a small construction business owner in his previous life, says his decision to stay while 160,000 other people evacuated the area was driven in part by the shock of finding dead pets in abandoned homes he helped in the destruction.

The cats also gave him a reason to stay on land that had been owned by his family for three generations.

I do not want to leave, I like to live in these mountains, he said standing in front of his house, which he is allowed to visit, but technically is not allowed to sleep.

The two-story wooden structure is in poor condition.

The rotten floorboards sit down. It is filled with holes where wall panels and roof tiles that held rain were displaced by a powerful earthquake last month, stirring up frightening memories of the devastating March 11, 2001 earthquake that led to a tsunami and a nuclear meltdown. .

It may take another two or three years. The walls have begun to support, Kato said.

The decontamination in the areas near his home signals that other residents will soon be allowed to return.

He estimates he spends $ 7,000 a month on his pets, part of it to buy dog ​​food for feral pigs that gather near his house at sunset. Farmers consider them pests and also blame them for destroying empty houses.

On February 25, Kato was arrested on suspicion of releasing feral pigs caught in traps set up by the Japanese government in November. At the time of writing, he was still being questioned.

FEAR COURTS

About 30 km (19 miles) southeast, still in the restricted area, Hisae Unuma is also monitoring the condition of her home, which withstood the earthquake a decade ago but is now close to collapse after years hit by wind, rain and snow.

I surprised him while still standing, said the 67-year-old farmer, a week after the quake that damaged Kato’s house.

I could see my cattle in the field from there, she said pointing to the living room, a view now blocked by a bamboo ball.

Unuma fled as the cooling system at the Tokyo Electric Power Cos 2.5 km nuclear power plant failed and its reactors began to melt.

The government, which has adopted Fukushima as a symbol of national revival amid preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, is encouraging residents to return to decontaminated land.

Persistent fears about the nuclear plant, jobs and poor infrastructure are keeping many away.

Unuma, now a vegetable farmer in Saitama prefecture near Tokyo, where her husband died three years ago, will not return even if the government removes radioactive soil from its fields.

Radiation levels around her home are about 20 times higher than the background level in Tokyo, according to a dosimeter reading conducted by Reuters.

Only the removal of Fukushima’s radioactive nuclei will make him feel safe, a task that will take decades to complete.

Don’t worry about the threat from earthquakes, those reactors could blow up if someone were to throw a vehicle in the wrong place, she said.

Before making the four-hour trip to her new home, Unuma visits the Ranch of Hope, a cattle farm owned by Masami Yoshizawa, who challenged an order to remove his irradiated cattle in protest against the government and Tokyo Electric Power .

Among the 233 bulls there is still the last surviving bull from the 50-strong herd that Unuma had and one of her last living connections to the life she had before the disaster.

Her bull ignores her when she tries to seduce him, so Yoshizawa gives her a handful of cabbage to try to tempt him.

The thing about cattle, is that they really only think about food, Yoshizawa said.