Online School Exams, requires online submission | Nagpur News







It is nothing but harassment of parents because they are asking us to submit it after each paper. So each parent will make five to six trips to submit the answer sheet to the school, the parent said.

The parent added that this problem is highlighted due to another mandatory condition.

They tell us to come at a special time, otherwise submissions will not be accepted. Now, how is it possible for a working parent to get to school at such a time? asked the parent. Exams conducted and evaluated internally can be held both online and offline, but this paper presentation is something that education officials have also not encountered.

TOI spoke to an education official about the issue who requested anonymity citing the ongoing budget session, during which officials avoid making public statements. I too am surprised why the school is not accepting scanned copies of the answer sheet. If it is an optional thing, then fine, parents can decide in what format they want to present their children’s letters. At times like these, schools should avoid unnecessary confrontation with parents, the official said.

The official said there is not much they can do. The school is not calling students to campus, so technically there are no breaches of safety protocols, he added.

