The Spring Session of the Legislature talks about Local MLAs

We are making it a little more accountable and a slightly more direct democracy for the Albertans, Morinville-St said. Albert MLA Dale Nally.

The Alberta legislature met last week with a promise from the government to introduce democratic reform that was a cornerstone of the UCP 2019 election platform.

“We are making it a little more accountable and a slightly more direct democracy for the Albertans,” Morinville-St said. Albert MLA Dale Nally.

On February 24, UCP Chamber Chairman Jason Nixon described the spring session. The session will be a follow-up to the fall session with a focus on strengthening the health care system to combat COVID-19 and creating jobs for economic recovery.

Towards the end of the month, the government will move forward with legislation including the Civic Initiative Act, which will allow Albertans to ask the government to legislate constitutional policies or proposals after gaining a certain number of signatures on a specific issue.

Another issue promised by the platform is attention-grabbing legislation. Nixon said if it passes, the government has plans to have the act in place by the end of the term; however, the chief election officer will need time to establish legislation in place.

Nally said there has been talk for some time about MLA withdrawal in Alberta.

“No one has been able to get (remember the legislation) beyond the bottom line and we will do it, we will move forward with MLA legislation on remembrance as well as Civic Initiatives, because that way citizens have control, and the MLA will be held accountable and they will be held accountable, ”he said.

For Nally, the most important part of the spring session is a $ 900 million investment the government made in health care spending for the 2021-22 budget above and beyond its usual spending, which helped increase the health budget by four percent for the coming year

“It will translate into 3,000 new healthcare positions and will undoubtedly be the largest, most significant healthcare expense in the history of our province,” he said.

Nally said he is also proud of the legislation coming out that will put an end to intact road checks and of an electoral statute coming forward regarding campaign finances.

“We will limit all spending on single donations to $ 30,000 for contributions to political action committees and I think it will be a step in the right direction for campaign finance reform,” he said.

At the personal end, Nally will continue to push the Natural Gas Strategy and Vision and he is releasing a hydrogen strategy sometime in the coming months.

“I know the industry is very excited about this. So we are looking forward to this, and I am also anticipating some positive economic announcements from my dossier, but nothing that can go into any considerable detail right now, “he said.

The spring session began when the provincial budget was presented on February 25th. This was the first budget to appear in Bill 4, which implemented a fixed budget period. Budgets should be released each year at the end of February.

St. Albert NDP MLA Marie Renaud speculated that the government chose the date they chose because they did not want to be in the Legislature more than they should.

“Typically, we will have some activities, whether questions or debates, or sometimes Speeches from the Throne, before there is a budget – but none of that happened this year. “Then, which was also unique, is that right after the budget we had a week off from the constituency,” she said.

Nixon said the fall would be a better time to deliver a speech on the throne as Alberta will be in a very different scenario at that point and a speech at that time will set the stage for the next two years of the term. of the UCP government.

The MLAs will return home on March 8th. Breaking the constituency, Nixon said, was to give MLAs a chance to pass documents before the evaluation period begins.

Renaud said this reduces the total time they can spend debating but allows them to do work in their constituencies and also gives them time to prepare for assessments and sort out complex budget documents.

“I think we are all feeling a kind of (one) great need for tasks in constituencies. There is an endless flow of work in that direction. So you know, while our focus is far from the Legislature now, it is again to the electorate, ”she said.

In addition to constituency work, Renaud’s major focus is now on budget estimates and efforts to understand the budget. She has concerns about the budget and what she said are widespread cuts and cuts and failures to meet growth in terms of population or rising terms of inflation in things like infrastructure and education.

Renaud will also try to get a better understanding of the economic recovery and work plan.

“(The budget) is supposed to get us out of COVID in recovery, but we just are not seeing those investments that will produce those projected results … but beyond that just make some recommendations for, you know, there are ways different to do so and the government does not tend to listen to what we are saying, but we will continue to propose, “she said.