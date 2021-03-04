Brexit: Northern Ireland Loyal Armies Give Up on Good Friday Agreement | Northern Ireland

A body claiming to represent loyal paramilitary organizations has told Boris Johnson that illegal groups are withdrawing support for the historic Northern Ireland peace deal.

The Loyal Communities Council (LCC) said the groups were temporarily withdrawing their support for the Belfast Agreement / Good Friday amid growing concerns about the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol governing post-Brexit Irish Sea trade.

However, they stressed that the unionist opposition to the protocol should remain peaceful and democratic.

The 1998 agreement passed by loyal paramilitaries 23 years ago ended decades of violence and established the transfer of power transferred to Stormont.

UK ministers are facing a backlash from unionists who fear the post-Brexit protocol threatens Northern Ireland’s place in the UK domestic market.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and other unionist parties are pushing for the protocol to be lifted, saying it has led to an economic wedge between the region and the UK undermining the union.

The letter sent to Johnson stated that the paramilitary stay would continue until the protocol was changed to provide unrestricted access to goods, services and citizens throughout the UK.

He added: If you or the EU are not prepared to respect the entirety of the agreement, then you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement.

The development came as the UK government took unilateral action on Wednesday to extend a grace period that has limited documents related to the movement of agri-food goods from the UK to Northern Ireland.

The EU criticized the move, claiming it risked violating the terms of the protocol.

Goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK have been subject to increased processes and controls since the Brexit transition period ended on 31 December.

This bureaucracy is set to intensify significantly when the forgiveness period ends. From that point on, supermarkets and other retailers will require EU export health certificates for agri-food products from the UK.

The letter to the Prime Minister was written by David Campbell, chairman of the LCC. He wrote a letter similar to the Irish taoiseach, Michel Martin.

The LCC represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, the Ulster Defense Association, and the Red Cross Command, which were responsible for many deaths during the 30 years of conflict.

Leading loyalist and Republican armed groups signed principles such as the commitment to non-violence during the discussions that led to the signing of the Belfast agreement in exchange for the early release of prisoners.

The letter said: We are concerned about the disruption of trade and commerce between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK that is happening, but our substantive opposition is far more substantial.

He said that during the Brexit negotiations the government and the EU said it was important to protect the Belfast Agreement and its safeguards built for the two main communities in Northern Ireland. The letter states that the functioning of the protocol constantly violates those objectives.

Campbell insisted that the LCC leadership was determined that opposition to the protocol be peaceful and democratic.

However, please do not underestimate the power of feeling about this issue throughout the unionist family, he wrote.

The protocol was created to prevent the establishment of a strong border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in line with EU trade rules.

This has caused disruption to some goods traveling from the rest of the UK as suppliers have struggled to overcome the extra bureaucracy.

Police have noticed growing discontent in the union communities. Northern Ireland Police Chief (PSNI) Chief Simon Byrne had previously warned of a febrile atmosphere and urged people to withdraw from the threshold of violence.

Port inspection staff temporarily withdrew from their duties this year in response to the bad graffiti, but they resumed their work after police insisted there was no credible threat against them.

Last week, Stormonts DUP agriculture minister Gordon Lyons stopped preparatory work for building permanent Irish Sea trade controls at ports.

This move, the legality of which has been discussed by executive colleagues, did not affect the ongoing checks because they were taking place in temporary port facilities.