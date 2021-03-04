China kicks off annual parliamentary session

Beijing (Global Times): The top political advisory body held its first press conference on Wednesday ahead of its annual sessions, meaning China has officially begun the timing of the “two sessions”.

The country’s main annual event carries extra weight this year as China moves to further consolidate its lead in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and is preparing to set ambitious goals for years to come.

The use of virtual tools and masked reporters at the press conference still reminds people of the extraordinary times under CovidD-19, the opening of sessions in its traditional timeline and the broad agenda underlined the country’s ultimate success against the deadly virus and renewal of confidence in its national strength to fight for bolder achievements.

Compared to a 78-day delay in holding the annual “two sessions” last year – an unprecedented one in the midst of the epidemic – thousands of lawmakers and members arrived in Beijing with a tangible joy, ready to consider and discuss an economic and economic and social issues including setting growth targets, budget, Hong Kong-related reforms, and drafting a plan for the country’s social and economic development for the next 5-15 years.

Leading Chinese policymakers are also expected to review and discuss key policy initiatives in the face of growing external challenges with growing anti-China sentiment in some Western countries reflecting in depth on how to maximize the advantages of China’s governing system and socialist democracy in an environmental turmoil

Deputies and members had to undergo a strict quarantine after arriving in Beijing for two sessions, as they only had to undergo nucleic acid tests this year and some members told the Global Times that they could travel freely within the country after end of this year meetings.

Closed management is still part of epidemic control this year, but a member who spoke to the Global Times said they have full confidence in this year’s hearings – a criticism as the country quickly emerged from the shadow of the epidemic.

With all eyes on both sessions – a window into the various economic and social development policies and goals agenda for the year, the fourth annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and that The 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) will begin on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Guo Weimin, spokesman for the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, told a news conference Wednesday that the session of China’s highest political advisory body, which was scheduled to open Thursday afternoon, would end. on March 10, with two plenary meetings and six group meetings in addition to the opening and closing meetings.

Plenary meetings will be held via video links, the spokesman said. The NPC session usually ends one day after the end of the CPPCC meeting.

The CPPCC sessions have been shortened this year, which will last six and a half days, after taking into account last year’s experiences and epidemic prevention work, the Chinese official said, noting that the number of staff was also reduced by a mix. Internet and offline meetings.

The hearings would be two days longer than last year. When the two sessions began last year, China still recorded a digital increase in new coronavirus cases, with four new cases confirmed on May 21, 2020.

But now the Chinese mainland has recorded zero new cases broadcast in the country for 16 consecutive days.

“While the schedule for both sessions has condensed into about a week compared to two weeks before the pandemic, proper adjustments and improved efficiency would ensure meeting productivity,” said Li Chang’an, a professor at the University of International Business and School of Economics. Economy for Public Administration, they told the Global Times on Wednesday.

This year’s two annual sessions also carry an extra weight, as they capture not only China’s success in recovering from Covid-19, completing the 13th Five-Year Plan and eradicating extreme poverty, but also mark the beginning of a five-year new and long-distance targets by 2035.

“This meeting comes at a very special time in the development of our country, as it is the year of the beginning of new tasks and development goals,” Li said.

Among the packaged policy agenda, the focus will be on what the country aims to achieve in terms of economic growth this year and beyond, the expert added.

In addition to growth goals, a number of issues, including Hong Kong’s political reforms, defense budget, high-quality growth, public health system and high-tech self-reliance are expected to top this year’s meeting agenda.

And compared to last year’s two sessions when proposals on how to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, filling gaps in the country’s health crisis response mechanism and improving its flooded internet medical system, this year’s two sessions will highlight hot social issues including vaccine management, medical care, housing, education, security of personal information and employment.

It is believed to be a sign that people’s lives are returning to normal, according to MPs and members in meetings.

The fourth session of the NPC, the country’s highest legislature, is scheduled to open on Friday, with a timetable that includes a review of a plan for China’s development over the next five to 15 years – the draft plan of the 14th Plan -Five-year and long-range objectives during 2035, in addition to hearing the annual work reports of the government, high legislature, high court and high prosecutor.

Another big change signaling that China is returning to normalcy in post-Covid19 was the number of reporters attending the first press conference of this year’s two sessions has increased significantly compared to that of the 2020 meetings.

In the process, the advantages of China’s system of government and the ability to design and execute complex development plans would also be fully demonstrated, as lawmakers and political advisors are expected to review and discuss key policy initiatives in a consistent and consistent manner. regular in stark contrast to the ongoing blockade and partisan fighting in some western countries, analysts said.

“While changes in governance systems are highly politicized, the ultimate test for each system is its ability to advance society and improve people’s lives … in China, we have a very effective system to make SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-limited plans) and execute them, “Li Yong, vice chairman of the Expert Committee of the China International Trade Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

While some foreign politicians and media have repeatedly slandered China’s politics and economic system, Li said that over time with continued achievements not only the rise of the country but also its contribution to global affairs would help the world better understand the system. Chinese.

Some lawmakers and members from Hong Kong said they were proud to see both sessions being held on time, especially as some countries are still battling the epidemic.

Also, Chinese-made vaccines Covid-19 are playing a key role in helping to protect people not only in China but also abroad, “which further strengthened the confidence of the people of Hong Kong for the future of our country.” , Chan Yung, a Hong Kong MP at the NPC, told the Global Times in a recent interview.

By the end of February, China had supplied Covid-19 home-made vaccines to 69 countries and two international organizations and exported its vaccines to 28 countries, Guo told a news conference Wednesday.

“Some foreign media that classify China’s efforts to provide vaccines to other countries to combat the pandemic as ‘vaccine diplomacy’ are very narrow-minded,” Guo said, referring to those efforts as part of China’s commitment. in the war with the common enemy of mankind.

Over the past year, the Chinese people’s confidence in its political system has further consolidated as China spent the shortest period in controlling the epidemic, achieved positive economic growth, completed its poverty alleviation task, and became a moderate society. prosperous, experts said.

Although still facing serious challenges, the momentum is on the side of the country, said Chinese officials, whom observers considered this year’s two sessions as a moment of further consolidation and mobilization in achieving new goals. – Global Times