The man UP cuts off the girl’s head, tries to take her to the police station





The man was arrested by police in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow: Residents of a village in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh were in a state of shock Wednesday afternoon when they saw a man walking quietly on the street with the severed head of his 17-year-old daughter. One of them, who noticed Sarvesh Kumar with his head walking on the road in the village of Pandetara – about 200 km from Lucknow, called the police. Two officers came to eavesdrop on him and began filming the approach on one of their phones. They ask his name, where he is from and who his head was. Sarvesh answers without hesitation. In the video, he admits to beheading his daughter with a sharp tool because he was unhappy with her relationship with a man. “I did it. There was no one else. I closed the latch and did it. The body is in the room,” he is heard to say. Police ask him to lower his head and sit on the side of the road and once again he forces without protest. Police brought Sarvesh to the police station and arrested him. “A person named Sarvesh killed his teenage daughter and was seen holding his head off in the street. We eavesdropped on him as soon as we got information about him and took him into custody. We also took a serious note of a the photo shows the police officer holding his head improperly. The police have been suspended, “said Kapil Deo Singh, who is a police officer posted in Hardoi. Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states with the highest number of crimes against women in 2019, showed the latest data released by the National Bureau of Crime Registration in September last year. Uttar Pradesh also had the highest number of crimes against female children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases, followed by Maharashtra (6,402) and Madhya Pradesh (6,053).

