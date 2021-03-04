EXPLANATORY: What to look for at the China Annual Congress





The party rejects any role for opposition parties or a separation of executive, judicial and legislative powers. Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has eliminated the limits of his mandate, putting him potentially in control for life. This year marks the centenary of the founding of the parties, and the leaders are likely to repeat a very harsh though hard-to-qualify claim that no part of the vast country of 1.4 billion people remains poor in extreme poverty. ECONOMY B TN CENTRAL PHASE The state of the world’s second largest economy takes precedence among countless issues raised by Premier Li Keqiang in his speech at the NPC opening session on Friday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no economic growth targets were released last year, but China has since relinquished influence and is expected to begin shifting its focus back to long-term efforts to make the country a less technologically advanced power. dependent on trade. This year will mark the start of the 14th five-year plan, a trace of the planned economy that speaks to the sustainable role of state-owned businesses from banks to construction sites. After recent years, low growth of many decades 2.3%, forecasters say it would be easy to hit 7% as production and spending pull back. Close the Hong Kong option In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China is moving to eliminate the possibility of opposition politicians gaining office, saying only loyal Communist Party patriots can have a role in government. This could prompt the NPC to assign votes to the 1,200-member committee that elects the mayor to deprive a small number of local district councilors elected of participation. A comprehensive national security law passed by the NPC last year has had a shocking effect on free speech and political activity in Hong Kong. China says the city needs stability after months of anti-government protests in 2019, while critics say Beijing has largely abandoned its promise to allow the former British colony to maintain its legal, economic and social institutions until in the year 2047. Expectations are high that the 14th five-year plan will harmonize domestic policies with international promises of climate change. Xi made a surprise promise at a United Nations meeting in September that China would go to neutral carbon levels by 2060. He also pledged that China, currently the world ‘s largest emitter of emissions causing the change in will reach its carbon footprint by 2030. China has been a world leader in increasing solar and wind energy in its energy supply as it continues to build new coal plants, including overseas under the Belt Initiative and Roads. To meet its climate goals, China will have to drastically reduce its dependence on coal, with the heavy Beijing blanket this week illustrating the ongoing challenge. With the United States joining the Paris climate deal, Washington and others will be looking for evidence that Beijing is doing well in its commitments. US-CHINA RELATIONS AND MILITARY This year’s meeting comes as China and the U.S. are trying to soften the caustic tone in relations that prevailed during the Trump administration. While President Joe Biden is putting pressure on trade and technology, he has shown a willingness to re-establish dialogue. However, China has shown no willingness to budge in the face of US support for Beijing’s alleged Taiwan and criticism of Chinese policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. China is also continuing its military construction and recently passed a law authorizing its Coast Guard to use force to remove any foreign presence in what it considers Chinese waters and islands. In his opening remarks, Li will announce the military budget, whose 6.6% increase last year was the lowest in recent memory, a reflection of the economic winds the country faced and massive improvements made over double-digit years a percentage increase that has put China’s defense spending in second place in the world after only the United States. HIGH HEIGHT AND ANTI-VIRUS SECURITY MEASURES China has largely controlled local transmission of the coronavirus, but is not risking while vaccination levels remain relatively low. As was the case last year, both meetings are being held on a truncated schedule with reporters covering proceedings from a remote media outlet. While China last year postponed meetings until May, it turned to holding them in March this year in what the Official Xinhua News Agency portrayed as a sign of trust. The agreement reaffirms that China’s political, economic and social life is returning to normal, Xinhua said in a comment Wednesday. As usual, security has been strengthened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where meetings are held and standing guard at subway stations. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

