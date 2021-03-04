Twitter and Twitch added to the list of those concerned with Australia’s Online Security Act

Twitter and live streaming service Twitch have joined the growing list of service providers, scholars and civil liberties groups dealing with the Australian issue pending the Online Security Act.

The bill, labeled “hasty” in various ways by many submitting submissions to the commission that now investigates its content, contains six key areas of priority: An online harassment scheme to remove material that is harmful to children; an adult cyberbullying scheme to remove material that seriously harms adults; an image-based abuse scheme to remove intimate images that have been distributed without consent; basic Internet security expectations for the eSafety Commissioner to maintain accountable services; an online content scheme for removing “harmful” material through removal powers; and a hateful violent content blocking scheme to block websites that contain abusive violent material.

Of concern to both Twitter and Twitch is the lack of proper attention to the various types of business models and types of content, especially about the power given to the relevant minister to set basic Internet security expectations for social media services, services relevant electronics and certain internet services

“In order to continue to drive digital growth and innovation in the Australian economy, and to ensure a reasonable and fair competition, it is very important to avoid placing demands on the digital ecosystem that only large and mature companies fit can respect them ” said [PDF].

Likewise, Twitch believes it is important to consider a fairly flexible approach that pays due attention to different types of business models and types of content.

“As evidenced by the ongoing review of content classification in Australia, classification is difficult and fluent,” he said. wrote [PDF].

“Twitch is mainly focused on live, user – generated content, which has not been submitted for classification.

“Experience is our experience that an implementation approach based on comprehensive Community Guidelines is most effective for such diverse, interactive and effective content.”

Twitter also got into trouble with shortening the removal time from 48 hours to 24 hours.

He said that given the broad types of content covered in the Bill, there may be frequent factors that require a longer review period.

“The shortened timeframe will make it difficult to accommodate procedural checks on possible reporting errors, remove legal speech and provide necessary user notifications,” he said, commenting that if the idea is to protect the user, this must be understood by the government.

Pointing out the comment from the eSafety Commissioner that in administering current content schemes, her office is already experiencing rapid removal from online service providers when a report is issued, Twitter is confused as to why it is necessary to further reduce and codify turning from 48 to 24 hours.

“As it is currently being drafted, the Draft Law essentially gives quasi-judicial and law enforcement powers to the eSafety Commissioner without any accompanying instruction or protection about which cases would constitute grounds for the Commissioner to exercise these powers in addition to very broad definition.” serious “, Twitter noted.

“Thus, the extension of the powers of the eSafety Commissioner that are currently proposed under the Draft Law should be accompanied by accompanying levels of oversight.”

Also regarding the excessive powers that the eSafety Commissioner will take on, Twitch said the Bill should be proportionate to the types of content for which notification of non-compliance causes upstream disruption.

“The power to delete an application and links is appropriately reserved for matters relating to Class 1 content. This same proportional threshold must be repeated in the power of the Commissioner to apply for a Federal Court order, which is currently applies to the entire online content scheme (including grade 2), “Twitch explained.

“The most essential competencies should be reserved for the worst content and limited to systematic non-compliance with class 1 notifications.

“Regardless of which threshold is chosen, any scheme that justifies mandating the complete removal of a service on the basis of its non-compliance with notices must also take substantial steps to establish the belief that the service is demonstrating actual inconsistencies, before continuing. with the cessation of the upstream powers. “

Consultations on the bill received 370 complaints, according to Minister Paul Fletcher, but the department has just begun to make them public.

In the first set of submissions, hidden among 52 listed anonymously, Facebook provided its concern for three areas of the Bill, one of which was the expansion of cyberbullying removal schemes into private messages.

it said [PDF] the layout of the scheme in its Messenger applications is a disproportionate response to harassment and harassment, given the protection and existing tools already available

“The eSafety Commissioner and law enforcement already have powers over the worst cybersecurity risks that may arise in private messages [most services] “provide tools and features to give users control over their security in private messages, such as the ability to delete unwanted messages and block unwanted contacts.”

“Despite the fact that existing laws allow more serious abuses of private messages to be addressed, the bill extends to regulatory oversight in private conversations between Australians. While no form of harassment and harassment should be tolerated, we do not believe this type of scheme is appropriate. for private messages “.

The social media giant said that human relationships can be very complex and that private messages can involve interactions that are highly nuanced, context-dependent and can be misinterpreted as bullying, as a group of friends sharing a joke, or a argument between adults currently or previously in a romantic relationship.

“It does not seem clear that government regulation of these kinds of conversations is guaranteed, as there are already measures in place to protect when these conversations become abusive,” she said.

“Furthermore, the Australian Government’s cyberbullying scheme policy justification for social media does not apply in the same way to private messages. Bullying on private messages cannot go viral in the same way as part of the bullying content in a public social media platform; and regulators will rarely have the full context to determine if a private conversation is really harassing. “

While Facebook’s submission to the investigation is yet to be published, the company noted that what it prepared in its project response echoed much of what it presented at the start of Bill’s initial consultation, as the draft was almost identical to the letter original consultation.

The bill before Parliament remains largely unchanged, too.

