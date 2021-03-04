Kathleen Folbigg’s childhood friend Tracy Chapman welcomes scientists’ push for forgiveness

A childhood friend of convicted child murderer Kathleen Folbigg says she hopes the new scientific evidence and a petition signed by 90 expert scientists and doctors will be enough to see him released from prison.

Tracy Chapman has always believed that her friend was innocent.

She talks to Folbigg every day on the phone, and also visits him every week at the prison in north New South Wales, where he is serving his sentence.

“It’s been 18 years, very few of us are reaching 18 years since 2003 when she was imprisoned,” Ms Chapman said.

“Summer is very surreal. It has always been a surreal situation. But at the end of the day, I think we get more answers now about what is happening and what happened in relation to the loss of four children than we have ever had before.

“I feel so much more hopeful than ever before.”

Scientists call for forgiveness

Prominent international and national scientists, including several Australians of the year and Nobel laureates, claim that compelling new medical evidence raises questions about Folbigg’s conviction.

Peter Doherty, Elizabeth Blackburn, Ian Chubb, John Shine and Fiona Stanley are just a few of the names that have signed the petition, begging the Governor of NSW to forgive Folbigg and release him from prison.

The petition was led by a study by international scientists, conducted after trial and subsequent investigation, which found evidence that genetic mutations were “likely” responsible for the deaths of two of the children.

Carola Vinuesa, professor of immunology and genomic medicine at ANU, is one of the scientists who led that study last year and was an expert witness in the Folbigg 2019 investigation.

“This petition is very significant,” Professor Vinuesa, a co-signer of the petition, told 7.30.

Health attorney David Wallace, who also signed the petition, agreed.

“It is quite rare for scientists, collectively, to step out of the field and comment on a legal issue,” he told 7.30.

“I’m not aware of a similar example where you have 90 senior scientists looking specifically for a wrong persuasion style issue.”

Debate on circumstantial vs scientific evidence

Mr Wallace and the other signatories believe the investigation and trial relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, including entries from Folbigg diaries, and insufficient scientific evidence.

“At the heart of this issue is the fact that Ms. Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of strangling her four minor children,” Mr Wallace said.

Lawyer David Wallace says it is rare for a group of scientists to take steps forward to talk about a legal issue. ( ABC News: Nadia Daly

“At the time, it was seen in principle that such an event was so rare that it was virtually impossible and that the recurrence of SIDS deaths was really low.”

But Mr Wallace said the new genetic evidence showed “that the assumption was a very wrong assumption”.

“Since then, genetics has improved dramatically,” he told 7.30.

Genetic mutation detected

It was a study by Professor Vinuesa that spurred the petition.

“I believe there was a mistake of justice,” she told 7.30.

Her study used genome sequencing and found the “natural causes of death for Folbigg children”.

“We found a mutation in the gene in the two female Folbigg girls,” she said.

“Experts in cardiac genetics now believe that this was the possible cause of death of Laura and Sarah [two of Folbigg’s babies].

Kathleen Folbigg was convicted of killing her four children, including Laura (pictured). ( Supplied

“This means that Laura and Sarah were probably suffering from a cardiac arrhythmia that caused their deaths.”

‘This technology was not around’

Professor Vinuesa and the group of 90 scientists believe that not enough weight was given to scientific and medical evidence during the original trial and subsequent investigation.

The genetic technology used in the study was not available during Folbigg’s initial trial in 2003.

“This technology was not around when the case was first brought before the court in 2003. It has only become available recently,” Professor Vinuesa said at 7.30.

Professor Carola Vinuesa was an expert witness in the Folbigg 2019 investigation. ( News ABC

“And like other modern technologies, it is quite complex. And it must be understood that the legal system would struggle to understand the importance of such findings.”

The petition is reshaping the debate over Folbigg’s conviction as a science against law, said Professor Vinuesa.

“There has been little conflict here between science and law, because I think science finds it difficult to weigh subjective evidence, as in this case diary entries that may be open to different interpretations from scientific evidence having a rigorous process of peer review, “she said.

“But it is complex and not always understandable to a non-scientist.”

In response to today’s developments, NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said at 7.30 in a statement that the petition to the NSW Governor “will be duly considered” and noted Folbigg had been found guilty of killing her four children in NSW Supreme Court, with verdict upheld by subsequent investigation.

“While the Attorney General will make a recommendation to Her Excellency the Governor to resolve the petition, it would not be appropriate for the Attorney General to provide further comment at this stage,” Mr Speakman said in a statement.

