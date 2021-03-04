A transgender woman deported by the South Korean military is found dead





SEOUL, South Korea A transgender woman who was deported by the South Korean military last year after her gender reassignment surgery has been found dead at her home in south Seoul, police said Thursday. Authorities said they were investigating the cause of death of the woman, Byeon Hee-su, 23, whose body was found Wednesday at her home in Cheongju City by emergency responders. They were notified after a local mental health center that had advised him reported that he could not contact him. Ms. Byeon, who had been a staff sergeant in an army tank unit, was released from the military in January 2020 following her operation. She had wanted to continue her service in the military, but a military panel declared her unfit to serve. She became the first active soldier in South Korea to be referred to such a panel because she had undergone sex reassignment surgery. Since her dismissal, Ms. Byeon had campaigned vigorously to return to the country, arguing that there was no reason for her to fail in her duties.

“I want to show that I can be a great soldier who helps defend this country regardless of my sexual identity,” Ms Byeon told a news conference after her dismissal. Please give me that chance. Rasti Mrs. Byeons dismissed the plight faced by lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people in South Korea in conservative social society, especially in its armed forces. Gay and other soldiers have long complained of discrimination and abuse. Gay men and lesbians are not barred from serving, but they have been investigated by military officials. However, transgender people are not allowed to join the armed forces, as they are categorized by the military as having mental and physical disorders. In a ruling last year, a district court formally recognized Ms. Byeon as female. After her initial request to return was rejected by the military, Ms. Byeon sued the military, arguing that her dismissal had been illegal. The first hearing in the case was scheduled to take place in a military court next month. The military expressed its condolences over her death but declined to comment further.

The death of Mrs. Byeons brought about a great outpouring social media by transgender people, who thanked her for her speech on transgender rights in the face of social stigma.

I’m really sorry that we failed to protect the life you so loved, Jang Hye-Young, a minority lawmaker affiliated with the Justice Party, said in a Twitter post. Efforts to pass a comprehensive anti-discrimination law to promote the rights of women and sexual minorities and other minorities have been stalled for years in Parliament as powerful conservative Christian churches have lobbied against it, calling the behavior of LGBT people sinful. Ms. Byeon joined the military in 2017. She underwent her operation in Thailand while on leave. She ran into trouble later when a South Korean military-run hospital, where she was checked for treatment after surgery, said she was disabled and could be discharged from the military due to genital loss. of men from surgery. South Korea, which is technically at war with North Korea beyond one of the world’s most fortified borders, requires all able-bodied men to serve in its armed forces for about 20 months. Women are excluded from recruitment, but may choose to register. Prior to her death, Ms. Byeon found considerable international support for her cause. United Nations human rights officials said on a letter the South Korean government last July that her dismissal would violate the right to work and prohibit discrimination based on gender identity under international human rights law. The South Korean government defended the military’s decision, saying that in order to allow transgender people to serve in the military, the country would have to consider how it would affect the troops’ combat readiness against North Korea. He also said the nation needed to weigh the effects on staff morale In December, South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission called the armies’ decision unfair and recommended that it reinstate Ms. Byeon.

Lim Tae-hoon, the director of the Military Center for Human Rights in Korea, who provided assistance to Ms. Byeon, said after her death, We pray that Staff Sergeant Byeon Hee-su, a tank driver, live with like-minded people in the other world where there is no discrimination and no hatred.







