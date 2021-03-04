The Thai musician and activist has been denied parole





Coming out today from the aftermath of the violent violence of yesterday’s protests in Bangkok, the first vaccine in Thailand to get it, and a huge drug shipment along the Mekong. But first start well in the north, where Lampang Province is joining the other northern provinces today by imposing a total fire ban from today, March 1, until the end of April. Chiang Mai also launched a ban on all deliberate fires from today and Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, already has one on site. The bans are in time after a horrific weekend of air pollution in many Thai provinces over the long weekend, even as far south as Phuket tourist destination where visibility was down about 1 kilometer and the smell of smoke was evident. While in the north, 4 Thai women were arrested at a security checkpoint in Taks Mae district today after illegally crossing the border from Myanmar to Thailand. Illegal casinos and fancy hi-so massage parlors in Myanmar in border areas have attracted wealthy Thais and Burmese. The malls have also attracted many Thais seeking well-paid jobs across the border. In a large bust along the Mekong River, an area known for drug trafficking, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried and compressed cannabis from a boat along the banks of the Nakhon Pathom River, on the border with Laos. Now into weekend violence as protests resume where they left off last year At least 22 people were arrested during the massive protest in Bangkok yesterday. It turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched on the Thai Prime Minister’s residence. Beinshte reported that an officer died during the rally, reportedly due to heart failure. At least 33 people were injured including 23 police officers. The clashes took place in front of the barracks of the First Infantry Regiment on Vibhavadi Rangs Street and involved about 1,500-2,000 activists from the Restart Democracy movement, part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the country’s constitution and monarchy since the protests began in July last year. And the Thailands Covid-19 vaccine campaign started with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who received the first Chinas Sinovac vaccine yesterday. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was originally scheduled to be the first to launch an immunization plan for Thais with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but due to document problems, the prime ministers’ injection was postponed. Keep in touch with The Thaiger by following our information Facebook page. Never forget in future posts by following The Thaiger.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos