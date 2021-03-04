A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 77,572 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,091,700 doses given.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 77,572 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,091,700 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 5,519,103 per 100,000.

There were 129,330 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 2,611,680 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories have used 80.09 percent of their available vaccines.

Please note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland is reporting 4,472 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 24,757 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 47,279 per 1,000. There were 1,800 new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 35,620 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.5 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

PEI is reporting 966 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 12,596 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 79,405 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the PEI for a total of 14,715 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.3 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.6 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Scotland is reporting 6,054 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 35,291 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 36,163 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for the total 61,980 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.4 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 56.94 percent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 7,424 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 33,741 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 43,255 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 46,775 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.0 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.13 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 17,382 new vaccines administered for a total of 472,710 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 55,245 per 1,000. There were 100,620 new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 638,445 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 7.5 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.04 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 27,398 new vaccines administered for a total of 754,419 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 51,359 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 903,285 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.1 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.52 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 1,966 new vaccines administered for a total of 80,171 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 58,221 per 1,000. There were 8,190 new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 116,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 8.5 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 68.73 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 1,361 new vaccines administered for a total of 81,597 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 69.20 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 74,605 ​​doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.3 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 109.4 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 10,229 new vaccines administered for a total of 255,283 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 57,992 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 274,965 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.2 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.84 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 6,627 new vaccines administered for a total of 289,809 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 56,476 per 1,000. There were 18,720 new vaccines delivered in British Columbia for a total of 382,740 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 7.5 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.72 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 990 new vaccines administered for a total of 18,158 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 435.12 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 18,900 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 45 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 96.07 percent of its vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero administered vaccines for a total of 19,775 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 438,285 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the Northwest Territories for a total of 19,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 42 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 103.5 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 5,327 new vaccines administered for a total of 13,393 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 345.84 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 23,900 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 62 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 56.04 percent of its available supply of vaccines.

*Data notes: Figures have been compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on March 3, 2021.

Canadian Press