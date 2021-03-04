Scott Morrison Dismisses Calls for Independent Inquiry into Rape Allegations Against Christian Porter | Christian Porter

Scott Morrison has dismissed growing calls to launch an independent investigation into a historic rape allegation against his attorney general, Christian Porter, who has pleaded not guilty.

The prime minister who spoke to Porter after his televised press conference on Wednesday said he expected the Attorney General to resume his duties after taking a break to get support to deal with what has undoubtedly been a very traumatic series of events.

At an exciting press conference in Perth on Wednesday, Porter identified himself as the cabinet minister who had been accused of an alleged historic rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1988 and said 18 times that the events described in the complaint were passed to police. happened. The woman died last year.

Morrison told reporters Thursday that it must be a difficult time for her friends and her family, but said he could form a trial on the matter based on the police report.

They are the competent authorities and authorized to make judgments regarding any such claim. And they have made their conclusions. That’s the point.

New South Wales police have said there is not enough acceptable evidence to continue their investigation. Porter said NSW police had never contacted him about the charges. South Australian corruption has led police in that state to conduct further investigations before deciding whether to conduct an investigation.

NSW Police issued a lengthy statement on Thursday explaining how the force had handled the case, starting with a detective meeting held with the woman and a friend at Kings Cross police station on February 27, 2020.

Investigators had ongoing contact with the woman on at least five occasions over the next three months, and their main concern was caring for the victims and their well-being.

The woman sent an email to NSW police on June 23, 2020 indicating that she no longer felt able to proceed with reporting the case, citing medical and personal reasons, and that she did not want to proceed with the complaint, according to the police statement.

A detective responded to that email on June 24, but the next day, South Australian police advised NSW investigators that the woman had died.

As previously reported, it was only after the women’s death that NSW Police came into possession of an alleged personal document made by the woman once earlier, the NSW police statement said.

In an apparent attempt to explain why Porter had not been contacted, NSW police said it was common practice in sexual assault cases to place a formal claim on the person of interest only on all available information obtained (in declaration form).

Morrison said Porter had made it very clear in his statement yesterday that he had absolutely denied the allegations that had been made and that it was the same rejection he made of me when the couple discussed the matter last week.

Although prime ministers are responsible for enforcing ministerial standards and jobs routinely begin investigations when allegations are made against employees, Morrison said there was no alternative to a prime minister other than the rule of law.

He said he did not agree with the calls to launch an investigation of some form because it meant that our rule of law and our police are not competent to deal with these issues.

There is no other process. It is not the process of the crowd. No tribal process — he spoke. This is not how we run the rule of law in Australia.

Earlier, Liberal Vice President Josh Frydenberg backed Porter, but Labor has warned that the question of whether the attorney general should remain in his cabinet post has not been put on hold.

On Thursday Frydenberg rejected calls for an independent inquiry by the victims’ alleged lawyer, the Greens, independent including Zali Steggall and Labor, saying Porter was right to presume innocence.

On Thursday, Senate Labor leader Penny Wong told Radio National that there had been serious, credible allegations about our attorney general, and people were reasonably asking if they could trust him.

The senator agreed with Porter that the media judgment was not appropriate, but argued that if there is no form of investigation, a form of process that gives Australians confidence in the first law enforcement officer, these questions will continue.

I think there should be [an inquiry], she said, adding: There should be some form of investigation or other process to give people the assurance that Mr. Porter is a fit and proper person to be in the cabinet.

Wong urged Morrison to stop looking at this as a matter of excellent political management and to show some leadership. She criticized the prime minister for failing to read the letter and statement attached by the alleged victim sent to her.

Wong denied Porters’s defense that his case is similar to that of Bill Shorten, who was charged with a historic rape, denied it and was investigated by Victoria police, who decided not to take the case further.

Mr. Shorten cooperated with the police, he answered questions, he relinquished all rights against self-incrimination and cooperated fully. Instead, [here] we have an attorney general who claims he has not even seen the charges.

Frydenberg told ABC News Morning that it was up to police to establish the veracity of the facts in the Porters case.

He noted the outspoken denial of the Porters: He has the right to presumption of innocence as every citizen has the right and he has the support of the prime ministers and he has my support.

Former Prime Minister John Howard has also backed Morrison and Porters in addressing very sensitive issues.

Howard told Radio 2GB that the criminal justice system included a presumption of innocence and designated the police as the authority to investigate criminal complaints.

Despite the support of Liberal colleagues, calls for an independent investigation have come from across the political spectrum.

Former National Team leader Barnaby Joyce suggested this could put an end to derogatory speculation. “I believe some form of external investigation would be a much better alternative than what we were seeing,” he told ABC.

The leader of the Greens, Adam Bandt, argued that if Morrison had not read the letter containing the indictment, an independent investigation would have been needed.

The courts decide innocence and guilt, but the Prime Minister decides who in the cabinet that leads the country. If PM & AG does not even read the letters sent to PM, an independent investigation should be done. Must report openly and transparently. The Prime Minister can then decide whether this Minister is fit for the job. – Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) March 3, 2021

On Wednesday independent MP Steggall said the prime minister should seek an independent investigation into these allegations by a prominent retired judge, for example.

We know the police investigation was hampered by unfortunate circumstances regarding the complainant, she told ABCs 7.30. So the reality is that this has not really been investigated. And I think the public deserves to know.