



In this photo illustration, the Facebook and Google logos are seen on a smartphone in front of an Australian flag. Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket through Getty Images Australian Treasury Josh Frydenberg said CNBC’s negotiations with Facebook over the country’s new media law were “quite lengthy and difficult” but both sides finally managed to resolve their differences. The Australian Parliament last week passed a law requiring companies such as Facebook and Google to pay media and publishers to link their content to news or search results. Prior to the law, Facebook retaliated against the proposed bill by blocking Australian users from viewing and sharing news content on its platform. The Australian government criticized the move, which Facebook later reversed after the two sides reached an agreement. “Well, there were challenging negotiations,” Frydenberg told CNBC’s Will Koulouris on Wednesday. “Obviously with Facebook, we were deeply disappointed by their actions to delete Australian news from their site … But since then, we got on the phone, we have worked with our differences and we have achieved, I think, a mutually compatible position, “he said. Things are moving in the right direction, although this has been a rather lengthy and difficult set of negotiations. Josh Frydenberg Australian Treasurer The negotiations resulted in the Australian government introducing last-minute changes to the proposed law formally known as the Digital News Media and Platform Compulsory Agreement Code before it was passed. “Facebook is now entering into bona fide negotiations with Australian news media businesses,” Frydenberg said. He cited the letter of intent signed by Seven West Media, which owns the Seven broadcast network, to provide news content on Facebook. “Things are moving in the right direction, although this has been a rather protracted and difficult set of negotiations,” the Treasury said. Facebook’s response to the media code was often compared Google Feedback. Google also withdrew strongly and threatened to withdraw its search function from the site, but the company eventually withdrew and terminated agreements with several media outlets, including Seven West Media and the Murdoch family owned by News Corp. Frydenberg said there was “no doubt” that other countries were watching developments regarding Australia’s new media law. The passage of the law made Australia the first country where a government-appointed arbitrator could decide on the final price digital platforms must pay news publishers, provided a trade deal is not reached independently. Countries such as France have taken some steps to get tech firms paying for the news, while others like Canada and the UK are considering their next steps. CNBC’s Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.

