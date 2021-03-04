US decision not to punish Crown Prince puts us in great danger, say Saudi exiles | Mohammed bin Salman

Exiled dissidents who have been warned of threats against them by Saudi Arabia said they were put at greater risk by the Biden administrations’ decision to drop direct sanctions on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman even when intelligence agencies the Americans admitted that he was an accomplice in the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

Activists, including some who had previously been warned that they were in danger of being harmed by kingdom agents, said in interviews with the Guardian that they believed the 35-year-old crown prince would be emboldened after the White House refused to sanction him.

Biden administration publication of the ODNI report [into Jamal Khashoggis murder] transparency is welcome, but the lack of direct accountability will give MBS permanent impunity, making it more dangerous, said Khalid Aljabri, the son of a former senior Saudi official who is living in exile in Canada and his brothers and sisters, Omar and Sarah, are being held in the kingdom.

He is probably thinking he can escape future killings as long as he leaves no fingerprints, Aljabri said.

The view was shared by a number of Saudis and others who are seen by Prince Mohammed as enemies of the kingdom.

In Norway, pro-democracy activist Yad al-Baghdadi, a Palestinian critic of the Crown Prince who is living under asylum protection, was urgently sent to a safe place in April 2019 following a CIA announcement that he was faced a potential threat from Saudi Arabia.

I’m less confident now than I was before. Combined facts of [the US saying] Yes, he did and No, we can do nothing about it, but sanctioning some of its members is very dangerous. What normalizes this? Tha Al-Baghdadi.

In my mind, this could not be so. It seems the people in the White House are thinking about conventional foreign policy and they need to wake up. They are bringing a knife to a gunfight.

Another high-profile dissident, Omar Abdulaziz, who was a close associate of Khashoggi and was warned last summer by Canadian authorities that he was a possible target of Saudi Arabia, said it was clear the crown prince could do what he wants.

No one will stop him, no one will punish him, they will call him a bad boy, said Abdulaziz, who is Saudi, and whose family and friends are imprisoned in the kingdom, said. I am trying to be optimistic here, but justice has not been done.

He also recalled with concern a recently reported case of a Montreal-based Saudi activist, Ahmed Alharby, who sought asylum in Canada and reportedly returned to the kingdom under mysterious circumstances after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Ottawa. According to the Toronto Star, a new Twitter account belonging to Alharby has begun posting positive messages about Saudi Arabia, in stark contrast to previous Alharbys criticisms.

Saudi officials in Canada have not responded to requests for comment.

In Washington, Saudi academic and activist Abdullah Alaoudh | praised the new ban on Khashoggi administrations, a policy the state department has said gives it additional tools to protect journalists and dissidents, but said Prince Mohammed was nevertheless being released.

Under the policy, the department said it would now be allowed to restrict the issuance of visas to any individual who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, carries out serious, extraterritorial anti-dissident activities, including repression, harassment, surveillance and intimidation.

The ban is aimed at stopping foreign government agents from committing another horrific assassination like Khashoggis anywhere in the world, a state department spokesman said. But the US government has refused to comment on whether Prince Mohammed himself is one of 76 Saudis on the visa ban list.

Alaoudh, whose father is a prominent Saudi reformer and scholar facing the death penalty in a Saudi prison, said the new policy was a big deal but did not represent responsibility or justice.

He noted that shortly after the administration released the report, as well as sanctions against some Saudi officials, his colleague Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Dawn, a pro-reform group started by Khashoggi, wrote in Arabic about an option the two had written together calling it MBS as it is known as a thorn in the eyes of the world and the Saudi people.

It was read by tens of thousands of people, but that tweet received nearly 3,000 responses from the Saudi world, with attacks and slander against it, he said.

If the goal [of the administration] was to send this boy a message, well the mission has not been fulfilled. This is exactly the same environment, or worse, that led to Khashoggi’s murder, Alaoudh said.

Hala Aldosari, another Saudi dissident in the U.S. who is focused on women’s rights, said she was forced to sever her ties and work with women in Saudi Arabia because they were monitored at home and faced investigations and torture for association with him.

On charges against [some women] activists, my name came up. I was considered a hostile agent, Aldosari said.

The Biden administration has highlighted the case of prominent activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who was recently released from prison but still faces severe restrictions and a travel ban in Saudi Arabia as a sign of progress. But Aldosari said there was no sign that the Saudi regime was changing course.

I do not think the Saudi regime is capable of compromise. Ever since Mohammed bin Salman came to power, it has been about centralizing power and becoming the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. This is not something you can choose by making a classified report transparent, she said. There should be a visa ban, property bans on Mohammed bin Salman.

There are practical issues related to the security measures Aldosar takes, such as avoiding Saudi embassies and consulates, which means she has not been able to inherit from her father.

As a person I’m certainly worried that I can not see my family, I can not contact them and talk to them freely. I always have this sense that they can be touched. And I think all activists in the diaspora have these kinds of issues and problems so they may not actually be close to their families, she said.

Asked if she felt she could live more easily now, given the support of the new administrations, she said certainly not. Although she said she was grateful for Bidens’ personal support for Loujain al-Hathloul, whose name he mentioned when he was released, she said it was important to remember that even this pressure did not provide Al-Hathlouls with freedom or ability. to return to work as an activist.

If this happens to someone whose name has been negotiated at the highest level, you can imagine what can happen to people like us, she said.