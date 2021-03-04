‘Catastrophic’: UK loses 90% of seagrass meadows, study reveals | environment

The UK has lost more than 90% of the lush sea meadows that once surrounded the nation, studies have found.

Scientists describe the fall as catastrophic, but recent analysis also shows where flowering plants can be restored. A revival of seagrass meadows would rapidly absorb the carbon dioxide that triggers the climate crisis and provide habitats for hundreds of millions of fish, from seahorses to juvenile cod.

Sea coasts fell all over the world, but the study, which is published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, is the first to assess the remaining meadows and historic losses for a country. Grasses grow up to 2 meters long in clear water where sunlight passes. They once covered most of the sand and mud bullets.

Identifying suitable habitat for the herbs, the scientists concluded that 92% had been lost in the last century or two. Pollution from industry, mining and agriculture, along with excavation, bottom trawling and coastal development are to blame.

Seaweed is a vital marine habitat and a carbon sink that helps to change climate change. Photos: Lewis Jefferies



Several sites have preserved healthy meadows, such as Lindisfarne, Studland Bay in Dorset, parts of Devon and the Scilly Islands. Elsewhere, however, in areas such as South Wales and the Humber and Tyne estuaries, many have been destroyed.

The catastrophic losses documented in this research are alarming, but provide a possible picture of this habitat if efforts are made to protect and restore seagrass meadows across the UK, said Alix Green at University College London (UCL), who directed the work. The UK is fortunate to have such a resource in our waters, and we must fight to protect it.

Seaweed flowers are pollinated by shrimp and other creatures, as well as streams of water. Meadows can store carbon 35 times faster than tropical rainforests and harbor up to 40 times more marine life than bare seabeds.

Seaweed is the most amazing habitat no one has ever heard of, Green said. If left untouched, seagrass lands will last for thousands of years and act as permanent carbon deposits. Seagrass meadows can be withdrawn, if allowed, and once were everywhere, so there are endless possibilities to rebuild it. Seagrass Ocean Rescue Project is already sowing millions of seeds on the shallow sea floor in Dale Bay, Pembrokeshire.





A seabed bed near Orkney in Scotland. Photos: Library of Nature / Alamy



Peter Jones, also at UCL, said the next decade is an essential window of opportunity to address the interrelated crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. Restoration of seaweed meadows would be an important contribution to this. This will include restrictions such as reduced vessel mooring damage, limitation of harmful fishing methods, and reduction of coastal pollution.

Seagrass meadows are nurseries for many species, the larvae and juveniles of which can hide and feed among fruits. These include dogfish, which are small sharks, and the UK only sea horse, as well as important commercial fish such as cod, mackerel and mullet.

Beyond their beauty, they are beneficial for a number of other reasons, Green said. They protect the shoreline from coastal erosion, absorbing the impact of storms. One of the biggest impacts for the UK from climate change is rising sea levels and more severe storms and having these types of buffer habitats is much cheaper and better for the environment than building a sea wall .

Seaweed covers about 0.1% of the ocean globally but provides 10% of its carbon storage. or KB 2020 Report, however, said 7% of this major marine habitat is being lost worldwide each year, equivalent to a seagrass football field disappearing every 30 minutes.

Unesco published the first global assessment Tuesday of carbon storage ecosystems in its 50 maritime World Heritage sites. She found that they expected one-fifth of the total global carbon blue habitat. Three areas in Australia have more than 2 billion tonnes of CO2 trapped in their vast seagrass meadows, coastal mangroves and tidal marshes.

They store so much carbon that these ecosystems become sources of CO2 emissions when degraded or destroyed, said lead author Prof. Carlos Duarte at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Protecting and restoring these ecosystems presents a unique opportunity to mitigate climate change.