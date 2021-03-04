OPINION | Review of Bias in Censorship of Israel / Palestine • The Tulane Hullabaloo

On Saturday, February 20, NBCs Saturday Night Live premieres as usual, featuring, as always, a litany of sketches performed by the ensemble cast and celebrity host. As part of their regular show, SNL introduced the Weekend Update sketch, directed by comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost.

However, this particular interpretation presented a blow in Israel. Che, in a span of 10 seconds, joked, Israel is reporting that they have vaccinated half of their population. And I will think half Jewish.

Although punchline with subversive wisdom which referred to the Palestinian inhabitants of Israel / Palestine inability to enter The COVID-19 vaccines were well received by the audience, with cheers and applause, it did not take long for the comment to accumulate controversy. Although this is a hot topic in political discourse, there has been an extremely quick reaction, obviously harsh from many viewers stating alleged anti-Semitism associated with jokes.

Controversies involving SNL and Che specifically reached a climax with the involvement of influential political and media organizations advocating for Israel, such as StandWithUs, unofficially known as the Israel Lobby. These organizations used their platforms to search for one PARDON by NBC and accused SNL and Che of promoting bloodshed, a deeply entrenched anti-Semitic canard accusing a Jewish population of killing non-Jewish people for the purpose of advancing their interests. These allegations have historically been used to justify persecution and violence against Jewish populations around the world, especially in Europe.

However, given the situation and the allegations raised against Che, the show and the network in general, viewers should wonder if the weekend Update reference was actually an insensitive joke. Behind every biting joke there is a core of truth: Israel government policies last year or so have been bad to the Palestinians and often reactionaries.

In response to the alarming lack of vaccines received by the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, many pro-Israel supporters stressed that Oslo Accords urge the Palestinian Authority to address health issues in the occupied territories. This, however, ignores ABSENCE of AP authority and replacement Geneva Convention, which sets out the humanitarian treatment of international law and requires Israel to vaccinate its Palestinian population.

At the forefront of this argument, Israel’s advocates make the claim that Israel vaccinates all of its citizens, including its Palestinian constituents, commonly referred to as Arab-Israelis. However, not only does this ignore the fact that Palestinians in the occupied territories are dependent on Israel for vaccination, but it is also not entirely true. Palestinians with Israeli citizenship receive vaccines in disproportionately lower levels than their Israeli Jewish counterparts, showing a lack of attention even in the most assimilated parts of the Palestinian population.

Despite the veracity of Ches’s statement or its merit as a credible exposition of anti-Semitic tendencies, the rushed internet crowd that descended on SNL reflects a tendency to be obsessed with anti-Semitism by people of color. This sounds especially true in the case of black individuals and is part of a broader historical issue, as Jewish participation in civil rights movements and the tension between black people and Jews is often strong He stressed.

The deepening between the two demographics that consequently leads to a faux antagonism which in turn can lead to assumptions of inherent anti-Semitism among Black communities, hurting Mostly black Jews. This bias is evident in the case of SNL: Jost, Ches’s partner as editor-in-chief for the Weekend Update was hardly mentioned, if at all, during the media reaction Che received. Jost is white and Catholic, a demographic that has historically harmed Jewish populations much more, yet no possible fault of his was mentioned.

The reaction to the joke also shows the big difference in the censorship experiences of Zionist and pro-Palestinian commentators. Many liberal Zionists not to mention those who have their political right under the censorship they receive, especially as American Jews continue to grow disappointed with Israel.

This is especially evident in college campuses, where young Jewish groups on campus highlight experiences of concern for students. Although Jewish students should never be held accountable for Israel, and some of these experiences are troubling, others cannot be compared to the censorship they subject to the Palestinians and their allies. Just last week, a four the legal battle between the lawyers of Palestine and Fordham University culminated in the state decision in favor of the university and its permission to refuse to recognize the Students of Law in Palestine, a widespread political club that defends the rights of Palestine.

The perpetuation of anti-Semitic tropes is worthy of attention to some extent but should not supplant much more alarming evidence of material anti-Semitism. Often, the fixation of stereotypes that are claimed to be sold in this case that Jews spread disease is much greater than the focus on ALARMING displays of white nationalism and Nazism or hate crimes. If the critics of Michael Che, who mentioned only Israel and made no reference to the global Jewish population, believe that his joke could indeed lead to danger to the Jews, it is worth questioning why they did not seek any material consequences. or restoring security; apologizing to a media corporation will certainly not create security for Jews in the diaspora.

On a broader note, the pages are like Canary Mission, which do xxx, or expose personal information of pro-Palestinian activists online do nothing to protect Jews. They simply destroy Jewish coalitions with other oppressed groups instead of inciting solidarity. Not only that, but they even list some Jewish activists on their site, putting them in active danger.

The last problematic area surrounding the Israel / Palestine censorship discourse is simply that this debate as a whole is a distraction from the provision of justice to the Jewish and Palestinian communities. As critics debated Ches’s joke policy, water justice efforts in Palestine continued, having preceded the vaccine debate without creating nearly the same wave of anger. Lawyers working towards the end of anti-Semitism, the institution of Palestinian self-determination over their land, and security for the Jewish and Palestinian diaspora must be involved beyond the surface media coverage.