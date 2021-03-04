Opposition parties in Pakistan are urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign





An optimistic opposition on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to “resign in an honest manner” following the loss of government candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the hands of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections, Agimi announced. Hours after the election results in the Senate, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked Imran Khan, “If he (the prime minister) has the honor then he himself should resign (from office). Imran Khan “He has to resign today because the demand for his resignation is no longer just a demand of the opposition but has now become a demand of members of the government as well.” The PPP chairman said Gilani’s victory was also an expression of a lack of confidence in the budget declared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a backlash from people over rising prevailing prices and unemployment in the country. Bilawal spoke at a news conference at Zardari House with Gilani and other senior party leaders. Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would seek a vote of confidence from parliament following the results of Senate polls, Geo News reported. Earlier, the PPP chairman had posted on Twitter “Democracy is Jiye Buton’s best revenge” shortly after the announcement of the result, Dawn reported. Later, a number of other opposition leaders, including the supreme leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, through their Twitter social media accounts, also greeted Gilani and called his election a “glorious victory.” PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said Gilani’s victory was an expression of distrust by lawmakers in Imran Khan’s government, Dawn reported. “Those who have destroyed the people and the economy of the country and the vote thieves, the sugar thieves and the flour thieves are exposed,” Sharif said. Shehbaz Sharif also chaired a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group and senior leaders in which he sharply criticized the government’s performance, saying he had never seen such a “worst” government in the country’s history. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also wrote on Twitter, congratulating Gilani as well as the PDM leadership. “Congratulations PML-N …. congratulations to the PML-N members who supported Nawaz Sharif’s confession … the future is yours,” Maryam said in her tweet. In another post, she claimed that “the false mandate has been snatched from the people’s representatives. Their people, despite pressure on them, refused to vote for […] (Prime Minister) Imran Khan, “she said, adding that the Prime Minister now had no right to occupy the Prime Minister ‘s House. Vote for the choir (thief), leave the chair.” Gilani, meanwhile, thanked PDM leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Akhtar Mengal and others, and said he would personally visit these leaders to offer his gratitude. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

