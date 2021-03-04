Pakistan learns the cost of an alliance with China – POLITICO

Protests, massive debt, declining money reserves. These are the consequences of Pakistan’s growing support in China, but the country has yet to decide that it is worth everything.

It is not what Pakistan envisioned when it gladly embraced $ 60 billion worth of material from China in 2013, when countries formalized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s international infrastructure strategy Belt and Road Initiative. Initially, the restructuring with Beijing seemed like a win-win situation, as the money-hungry South Asian country moved away from its traditional ally: the United States.

Beyond the geostrategic satisfaction of India, the traditional common enemy of China and Pakistan, there have been many tangible economic benefits as well.

Thanks to Chinese money and expertise, Pakistan has added more electricity to its shaky grid and is now better connecting its cities with new roads and public transit systems. In international forums, Islamabad has a more credible supporter than the US, especially when it comes to the issue Pakistan is most interested in: India’s contempt.

“They are all inside,” said Uzair Younus, a U.S.-based consultant who hosts a podcast on Pakistan’s economy, referring to Islamabad’s alliance with Beijing. “There is a broad consensus that this is the way forward for the country.”

For Pakistan, the alliance has also meant supporting China in everything from fighter jets to coronavirus vaccines. In January, Tha Islamabad would receive a “gift” of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine. It currently in talks with Beijing to provide more doses of both Sinopharm vaccine and Cansino vaccine.

“We … appreciate our impenetrable friendship and strategic partnership,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said last year.

The US has had a few cautious words about deepening Pakistan’s romance with Beijing. A State Department spokesman said Washington remained “concerned that some CPEC projects lack transparency and impose volatile levels of debt on Pakistan, with Chinese state-owned enterprises disproportionately benefiting.”

It is not just Americans who are concerned. Many Pakistanis also note that the alliance has been accurate in their country’s resources, people and international reputation.

Money problems

For one thing, Islamabad is simply not able to pay China. Bloomberg announced earlier this month that the Pakistani government would ask China for debt relief for projects it exploded. Between 2018 and 2020, Pakistan added $ 17 billion to its external debt, a total of $ 113 billion last year.

Even at the best of times, Pakistan’s finances are extremely volatile. It is currently in a $ 6 billion International Monetary Fund rescue program its 13th but China’s size and investment deadlines have meant an even bigger money crisis at a time when its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, its debt has risen, its currency has risen and inflation has risen rose to heaven.

“They find themselves in a trap, but it is a trap of their creation,” said Husain Haqqani, director of South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank and former Pakistani ambassador to the United States.

Khan released a public prayer for debt relief last year after the pandemic stalled Pakistan’s economy.

Younus, the consultant, said Pakistan’s debt trap hardly turned the tide against China. “The business community means, yes we have debts, but Pakistan has always struggled to pay off debts.” Pakistan has changed creditors substantially, he said, while all of its economic bases remain the same.

But Pakistan could trade more than it was shopping.

“The US or the IMF have never, ever taken over someone’s territory as payment for a loan,” Haqqani was quoted as saying. take over of the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota after the island nation ran out of money.

“The terms of loans with a western country are predictable and realistic,” he said. “It’s not the same with China. There is less transparency.”

Experts warn that the port of Gwadar, near Pakistan’s border with Iran, has the potential to become a new Hambantota. The last work on a fence around the harbor was only on pause as locals protested. It is unclear whether the order for its construction came from the Pakistani government or at the request of China, which deals with the security issues of the province.

Neither the Chinese nor the Pakistani government responded to requests for comment.

The projects have not increased local employment either, with Chinese construction companies preferring to ship their work from China rather than hiring local workers, further fueling tensions. And Haqqani points out that stronger trade and road links have helped Chinese goods sell in Pakistan, but not the other way around.

Bundled together

The problem, Haqqani said, is that different aspects of Pakistan’s relationship with China are intertwined. While European politicians may reach an investment deal with China while simultaneously criticizing its human rights record, Pakistan has a “one-stop shop”.

“If you do not give them what they want in the economic field, they go back to the military field. To continue the military relationship, they have to give up the economic sphere,” he said. China is now Largest arms supplier to Pakistan, and with the Pakistani military playing a major role in its politics, the civilian government must be careful not to upset its generals other than Beijing.

“In the end Pakistan ends up giving everything,” Haqqani said.

Operation “One Window” partly explains Islamabad’s reluctance to criticize Beijing for human rights abuses reported in China’s western region of Xinjiang, which borders Pakistan.

Khan, the prime minister, sees himself as a spokesman for Muslims around the world. He has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of selling Islamophobia and has written about Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg about banning anti-Muslim sentiment on his platforms. But for the plight of Uighur Muslims reporting systematic rape and forced labor, the Pakistani prime minister has been less vocal.

Experts say there is reluctance within the government and the military over relations, but this contradicts the official statements of both countries. Last year governments announced An additional $ 11 billion in infrastructure projects and sites routinely talk about partnership.

This is partly because Pakistan cannot come out on its own, explains Khurram Husain, a journalist who has written extensively for CPEC. “There is concern, but the space to do something about it is very limited. They have very little room for maneuver.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s relations with the West continue to deteriorate. With the US military hosting Afghanistan, Islamabad’s importance to Washington has diminished. Pakistan was not a party to Muslim countries that recognized Israel last year, despite Washington efforts.

Meanwhile, the EU is a major importer of Pakistani goods, but this trade relationship has not evolved into a deeper partnership especially as the bloc prepares to host India for a summit in Porto in May.

Pakistan has claimed it is still open for business with him Brussels AND Washington, but Younus said the country ‘s leaders “have not articulated that vision clearly and concisely.” The accusation of the French for “hatred” did not help the act of high strings.

“Pakistan has very few friends in the region, East or West,” said Husain, the journalist. “China is the largest trading partner, the largest military supplier and plays a very useful role in balancing India. Pakistan needs China.”

Haqqani, the former ambassador, said it should not be so. He cited the former Yugoslavia as a communist country that pursued an independent foreign policy while maintaining its distance from the Soviet Union.

“It’s not too late,” he said. “You can always explode.”

