Pakistan Finance Minister abruptly loses Senate vote, South Asia News & Top Stories





KARACHI (BLOOMBERG) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, after his finance minister lost the upper house election, the biggest test for the three-year-old. his- old government. Mr Khan faced a surprise defeat in the country’s Senate after Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a fierce battle for a seat in the indirectly elected home against former opposition-backed Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. Seats for the Senate are voted on by directly elected members of the powerful National Assembly, and Mr Khan is seeking the vote to show he still commands a majority there despite losing Mr Shaikh, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference. after the election. Mr Khan will receive a majority of 342-member lower house lawmakers when the vote takes place, said Mr Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer at Topline Secuits Ltd in Karachi. Mr Qureshi said the prime minister would seek a vote “soon”, without giving a date. Mr Gilani, who was backed by an alliance of 11 opposition parties, won by securing 169 votes against 164 won by Mr Shaikh, according to a televised announcement by a Parliament official. Seven votes were rejected. Mr Khan had the support of 180 lawmakers in the National Assembly when he came to power. The opposition alliance urged Mr Khan to resign after the defeat. While the latest 100-seat Senate number has not yet been released, Mr Khan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s party is the single largest party in the Senate with at least 26 seats, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper. But his ruling coalition is still likely to be less than a majority in the 100-member Upper House needed to push through substantive legislation, he said. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency, said on television Wednesday (March 3rd) The result, which shows Mr Khan has lost a majority in the National Assembly, will be a boost for the opposition alliance that plans to march on Islamabad on March 26 to overthrow his government, two years before the end of a term. five-year-old. The opposition alliance includes the Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party. Mr Shaikh had to win a seat in Parliament to continue as finance minister after June 11th. He is the lead member of the economic policy and government reform plan under the International Monetary Fund’s $ 6 billion (US $ 7.99 billion) loan program. The government plans to challenge the count and the votes that were rejected, Mr Shahbaz Gill, a spokesman for Mr Khan, said in a Twitter post.







