India records over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours





Latest News LIVE Updates: Covaxin has completed only two of the three required test phases (File) New Delhi: New daily cases of COVID-19 in India were recorded over 17,000 after just over a month bringing the total number of cases to 1,11,56,923, while recoveries increased to 1,08,26,075, according to the Ministry of Union Health. the data was updated on Thursday. A total of 17,407 infections were reported per day. The death toll rose to 1,57,435 with 89 new deaths daily, up-to-date data showed at 8am. Covaxin is 81 percent effective in preventing Covid and could work against the virus variant in the UK, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday as it unveiled a “first intermediate analysis” of the results of a Phase III test for a vaccine cleared in January among safety and efficiency concerns. . The company said its initial analysis was based on 43 test participants who received the coronavirus, of whom 36 had not received the vaccine. The interim analysis also showed that severe, serious, and medically-followed adverse events occurred at low levels and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups, said Bharat Biotech. The company also said it had planned a further interim analysis for 87 cases and a final analysis for 130. These data have not yet been reviewed by colleagues. Meanwhile, VK Sasikala, the ousted former head of AIADMK in power in Tamil Nadu – who was released from Bengaluru prison in January and widely expected to challenge party control and the post of Chief Minister in this month’s election another – will “stay away from politics and public life”. In a letter issued Wednesday night Sasikala – a confidant of former Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa – wrote: “I have never been in power or position even when Jaya was alive. I will not do it after she is dead. “I am staying away from politics to ensure the continuation of the AIADMK ‘golden rule’ in Tamil Nadu.” Here are the latest updates for the latest news: Delhi Gov. Anil Baijal receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in the national capital. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal also received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital. Kejriwal, 52, has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the past 10 years, so he is eligible for inoculation in the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination machine. BJP claims grafting in the tendering of COVID-19 care centers in Maharashtra BJP leaders, including former Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis, staged a protest Thursday in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai over alleged corruption in the COVID-19 care center tendering process in the state. One of the banners held by BJP leaders read: “Punish the government which spent Rs 3.77 crore more than the expected spending on Covid Care Centers”. Opposition party leaders in the state did not mention the names of the centers where the alleged corruption took place. BJP leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan and Ashish Shelar, also raised slogans against the state government led by Shiv Sena. The budget session of the State Assembly began on March 1. Telangana records 152 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths push number to 1,637 Telangana recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number to 2,99,406, while the death toll rose to 1,637 with two more casualties, the state government said Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the largest number of cases with 25, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 11 and 10, respectively, she said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 a.m. on March 3. . The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,95,821, while 1,948 were under treatment. There is no new coronavirus infection in Arunachal, active cases in 2

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday. Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday. The total case load in the Northeastern state remained at 16,838, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease, said State Oversight Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa. Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active cases, both in the Tirap district, he said. Fifty-six people have died due to the infection so far, he added. J&K LG Manoj Sinha receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu. Sinha received its first blow as the country’s vaccination campaign has expanded to include people over 60, and those who are 45 or older and suffering from certain medical conditions. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu. Sinha received its first blow as the country’s vaccination campaign has expanded to include people over 60, and those who are 45 or older and suffering from certain medical conditions. LG called on all qualified people to show up and get the vaccine dose. “I received the vaccine today. It was a smooth process. I urge all qualified people to come and get the vaccine dose. The vaccines are safe and I congratulate all the scientists for producing the vaccine,” he said. Sinha for ANI. Active COVID-19 cases have been recorded at 1,73,413, while 1,08,26,075 people have recovered from the disease, the Union Ministry of Health said. A rising day of 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths has pushed India’s case to 1,11,56,923 and death toll to 1,57,435, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health this morning Biden calls for decision to end mask mandates as “Neanderthal thinking” U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday slammed Neanderthal decisions to remove masked mandates in Texas and Mississippi, though Covid-19 continues to rage around the world, with Brazil scoring a record death. Movements by the two U.S. states to challenge federal guidelines and gap mask requirements reflect local frustration with restrictions when loads of Covid-19 cases are falling in the United States and vaccine distribution is accelerating. Similar riots have spread to Europe, where the Swiss government said a referendum would be held in June on the legitimacy of government power to order blockades. The number of COVID-19 in Thane of Maharashtra increases by 818 Thane has added 818 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of infections in the Maharashtra district to 2,66,910, an official said on Thursday. In addition to these new cases reported Wednesday, six other people also contracted the viral infection, bringing the death toll to about 6,286, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.36 percent, he said. So far, 2,54,092 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a cure rate of 95.20 percent. Canada thanks India for delivering 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Canada on Wednesday (local time) thanked India for delivering the coronavirus vaccines, of which 500,000 doses arrived on March 4, a week after the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved. Canada on Wednesday (local time) thanked India for delivering the coronavirus vaccines, of which 500,000 doses arrived on March 4, a week after the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved. Anita Anand, Oakville MP and Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said in a tweet, “The AZ / CoviShield vaccine is now in Canada. The first 500,000-dose song arrived this morning from the Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses for “Follow. Thank you all for your hard work that made this happen. We hope to cooperate in the future.” She had previously said that another 944,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada this week, of which 444,600 doses are Pfizer and 500,000 doses AstraZeneca. Germany to recommend the Oxford Covid vaccine for over 65: Angela Merkel Germany will soon authorize the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 for people over the age of 65, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. “The (German) vaccine commission, whose recommendations we are happy to follow, will authorize AstraZeneca for the older age groups,” she told reporters after talks with regional leaders about next steps in fighting the pandemic. Germany had previously said it did not have enough data to shed light on the green over those over 65, but Merkel said thinking had changed thanks to recent encouraging studies. Covaxin 81% effective, works against variant in UK, claims Bharat Biotech

Covaxin is 81 percent effective in preventing Covid and may work against the virus variant in the UK, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday as it unveiled a “first intermediate analysis” of the results of a phase III test for a vaccine cleared in January among safety and efficiency concerns. . The company said its initial analysis was based on 43 test participants who received the coronavirus, of whom 36 had not received the vaccine. Germany to recommend the Oxford Covid vaccine for over 65: Angela Merkel Germany will soon authorize the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 for people over the age of 65, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. “The (German) vaccine commission, whose recommendations we are happy to follow, will authorize AstraZeneca for the older age groups,” she told reporters after talks with regional leaders about next steps in fighting the pandemic. Germany had previously said it did not have enough data to shed light on the green over those over 65, but Merkel said thinking had changed thanks to recent encouraging studies. Germany will gradually ease the curb of viruses from March 8: Angela Merkel German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday unveiled plans to gradually ease the virus in Europe’s top economy, putting pressure on regional leaders and the public for more freedom after months of closure. Declaring a “new phase” in the pandemic, Merkel said more family friendships would be allowed from Monday. COVID-19 vaccines produced by Indians arrive in Senegal A consignment of Made-in-India vaccines COVID-19 landed in Senegal on Wednesday under the “” vaccine Maitri“initiative, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar said, “From Tirana to Teranga. Vaccines produced in India land in Senegal. #VaccineMaitri.” The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Senegal has reached 35,037, including 896 deaths due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Earlier, Mr Jaishankar had said that India had been “very” at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and was providing vaccines to the world under the “Vaccine” Maitriinitiatives Twenty-five nations worldwide have already received the Made in India vaccine and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, starting with Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. he had announced. Under the Maitri Vaccines initiative, India has provided coronavirus vaccines to its neighboring countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos