Telangana records 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, two dead by Wednesday evening





Hyderabad, 4 March (UNI) With a daily increase of 152 coronavirus cases, the cumulative cases of Telangana COVID-19 have increased to 2,99,406 so far. The state recorded two fresh deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to date to 1,637 translating a fatality rate of 0.54 percent versus the nationwide mortality rate of 1.4 percent, according to a state health department bulletin Thursday. A total of 114 people have recovered from coronavirus nationwide in the last 24 hours pushing total recoveries so far to 2,95,821 which represents a recovery rate of 98.80 percent while the national recovery rate was 97 percent. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,948 including 835 individuals in home or institutional isolation, the bulletin said. In a span of 24 hours, 41,201 samples were tested in the state to detect the contagious virus from which the results of 658 swab samples are expected. Cumulatively, more than 88.42 loops of COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state since the coronavirus outbreak. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to be the main contributor to the infection by reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (11) and Rangareddy (10). The remaining cases of coronavirus of the day have been reported from other districts, the bulletin added. UNI SMS RHK1020

