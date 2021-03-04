Convicted of corruption, Sarkozy continues media offensive

Former right-wing president Frances Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday vowed to go all the way to clear his name, two days after being given a three-year sentence for corruption following a trial he portrayed as a transvestite of justice. .

A Paris court ruled that the 66-year-old right-winger had formed a corruption pact with his lawyer Thierry Herzog to persuade a judge to obtain and exchange information about an investigation into the financing of Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy, who in December became the first modern French head of state to appear in the dock, has announced plans to appeal.

In two interviews Wednesday he criticized the verdict and said he was considering filing an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights.

I never betrayed the trust of the French people, said the French president from 2007 to 2012 on TF1 channel in an interview with the prime minister, noting that the French court had convicted him of corruption, although he concluded that not a single cent had changed hands and that no favors were given.







With three other legal issues pending against him, Monday’s sentencing gives a blow to any hope Sarkozy has of making another political comeback after a failed bid to win a 2016 presidential nomination.

>> Explanator: After guilty verdict, Sarkozy faces more trials and tribulations

Sarkozy, a polarizing presence that is a hated figure for many on the left but remains popular on the right, told TF1 that he had turned the page on his political career.

Despite being given a three-year prison term Sarkozy is not expected to suffer time: two of the three years were suspended by the court with the remaining year set to serve at home with an electronic bracelet.

Painful for me

Sentencing, the court said Sarkozy’s crime was particularly serious as it was committed by a former president who was the guarantor of the independence of the judiciary.

In an interview with the daily Le Figaro Sarkozy, a trained lawyer said the decision was fraught with inconsistencies and was based on a wealth of circumstantial evidence.

It will probably be necessary to take this battle to the European Court of Human Rights (based in Strasbourg), he said.

It would be painful for me to condemn my country, but I am ready because that would be the price of democracy.

The trial is far from the latest sign of Sarkozy’s legal concerns.

On March 17, the former president is scheduled to face a second trial on charges of excessive spending fraud in his failed 2012 re-election bid.

In an editorial with strong words, the newspaper Le Monde encouraged Sarkozy to end his confrontation with the French legal system and to stop flogging his supporters’ anger at the judges.

Today, he is reaping what he has sown and should consider the advisability of continuing this populist excess, which has not only become a trap for him but also a danger to the country, she said.

But the newspaper Le Parisien expressed sympathy for Sarkozy in an editorial by its director condemning the ruthless incompatibility of the judiciary towards the former politician.

Newspaper staff u distancuan from the editorial.

Play politics

Sarkozy’s right-wing allies have rushed to his defense, portraying him as the victim of a witch hunt by France’s national financial prosecutors.

When some judges start playing politics, the role of lawmakers is to denounce it by force, Guillaume Peltier, vice-president of the right-wing opposition Republican Party, told LCI television.

Sarkozy’s conviction provokes right-wing reaction against the republic of judges

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a former member of Sarkozy’s Republican Party who had been ousted by President Emmanuel Macron, also expressed support for the defendant.

I know an honest man, declared Darman.

Prior to his conviction, Sarkozy’s name had been circulated as the ideal candidate to unite the right against Macron in the 2022 presidential polls.

In 2016 he was beaten to the Republican presidential nomination by his former prime minister Francois Fillon, who was later ousted from the race after being accused of fraud.

Sarkozy has also been accused of receiving millions of euros from the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi for his 2007 election campaign.

And in January, prosecutors opened another investigation into allegations that Sarkozy sold influence over his advisory activities in Russia.

(AFP)