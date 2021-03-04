DWP pay 200,000 retired women up to 13,500 again after paying them less for 20 years

Thousands of retired women will receive payments from the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP) after identifying significant losses in their state pension over two decades.

About 200,000 people with the “old” pension may be online for payments averaging 13,500 after being underpaid for 20 years.

The mistakes focus on the automatic increase of cash for certain married women, widows and over 80s dating back to 1992 with “increased” pensions.

DWP estimates that the bill for the treatment of absences will be about ALL 2.7 billion.

The underpayment rate was brought to light by the Office of Budget Accountability (OBR) observer on Wednesday, after it published a report along with the Chancellor’s Budget.



He said the DWP had “identified under state pension wages in relation to the rights of certain married people, widows and over 80s until 1992”.

This marks a major embarrassment for the department, which previously said the issue affected only a small number of people.

A review involving hundreds of thousands of cases will now be conducted.

It will include cases where the lowest paid pensioner has passed away.

The issue was first raised last year after former pension minister Steve Webb unveiled a freedom of information investigation that uncovered a large number of women being paid state pensions below the expected rate.

The OBR said: “Underpayment affected married women whose husbands had reached retirement age before 2008 and who unknowingly were entitled to an ‘adult pension’ that would have increased their payments by up to 60%.

“Our forecast reflects an initial estimate that it will cost about $ 3 billion over the six years to 2025-26 to address these underpayments, with costs reaching $ 0.7 billion in 2021-22.”

Webb said: “This figure is really mind-boggling. When we first saw this issue a year ago I had no idea it would explode into such a big issue.

“The $ 3 billion repayments over the next five years mean a large number of women have changed, potentially for a decade or more.

“The government has to spend serious resources to get these repayments fast as these women have been waiting a long time.”

Who is affected?

The underpayment relates to the “old” state pension system – affecting those who have reached retirement age before 6 April 2016 – which had special provisions for married women.

Under these old rules, married women who had a weak pension in their right could claim a 60% basic state pension based on their husband’s contribution register.

However, some of these pensions did not automatically increase at a certain point.

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman recently told lawmakers that more than a hundred government employees are now working to manually assess and correct “the important inheritance issue.”

DWP said: “The action we are taking now will rectify the historic underpayments that have been made by successive governments and anyone affected will be contacted by us to make sure they get everything they owe.”

Married couples can refer to their most recent annual state pension statement to check if they are affected.

You can get paid if you are:

– A married woman over the state retirement age, who has reached retirement age before 6 April 2016 and

– Your husband is over the state retirement age and

– Your husband has a full basic state pension, currently 129.20 per week, in his right and

– You receive a state pension every week lower than 77.45 per week.

If you think your state pension is less than you owe, you should contact the Department of Labor and Pensions – its details arehere