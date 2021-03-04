Sreedharan to withdraw from DMRC, ready to compete in any place not far from Ponnani





Having no doubt about his entry into the political arena, 88-year-old E. Sreedharan said here Thursday that this would be the last day he would wear the DMRC uniform, a dress he wore for the first time in 1997 when he joined the metro agency. I have not cited my preference for any constituency. Kochi is among the places I know well (overseeing the operation of the Kochi Metro phase). The only condition is that it is not too far from Ponnan (his residence) – like the southern districts, he told the media here on Thursday. I will also soon tender my resignation as Chief Advisor to the DMRC, before submitting the nomination to compete in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly poll. I will still be available to oversee development projects, including as an MLA, Mr Sreedharan said after inspecting the Palarivattom Flyover here, which the DMRC rebuilt in a record time of five months and 10 days and is ready to ‘was open to traffic. Game for bouquets, brick sticks Answering questions about his decision to enter politics inviting criticism from many neighborhoods, Mr Sreedharan said he was willing for both bouquets and brick sticks, being an avid reader of the Bhagawad Gita. It is natural that some will praise the decision, while others will criticize. I’m ready for both, he said. If he were to choose a troublesome poll campaign, Mr Sreedharan said it would not be a normal type of political campaign. “There will be no door-to-door visits to homes and shops. The emphasis will be on digital campaigns, the message of which will reach every home and every person. I will work as a technocrat and build on a competent team of “Ultimately, more technically qualified people need to join politics to curb decay in the system.” Four Vs Professional competence and integrity are my strengths. In terms of age, it ‘s not just physical fitness – I’m mentally very fit, Mr Sreedharan said. He urged people in Kerala to focus on the four V – Vikasanam (development), Vidyabhyasam (education), Vishudha bharanam (clean governance) and Vyavasayam (industrial sector). Governance should be clean and benevolent and BJP can bring these to Kerala, he said. Responding to a media poll that hinted at the LDF government ‘s probability of staying in power for a second term, Mr Sreedharan said this was unlikely and he hoped BJP would come to power. We have the lesser known Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of that time that is rising to power in Delhi. Perception is the perception of people that matters, he added.

