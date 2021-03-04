Imran Khan government in Pakistan in danger after shock shock

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliaments, after his finance minister lost the election for a seat in the upper house, the biggest test yet for his three-year government. The main stock index fell in the news.

Khan faced a surprise defeat in the country’s Senate after Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a fierce battle for a seat in the indirectly elected house against former opposition-backed Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Seats in the Senate are voted on by directly elected members of the powerful National Assembly, and Khan is seeking the vote to show he still commands a majority there despite losing the Shaykhs, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference after the election. The Prime Minister will have to dissolve the National Assembly and call for new elections if he fails to win the vote of confidence.

Shaik had to win a seat in Parliament to continue as finance minister after June 11th. He is a key member in charge of economic policies and government reform plans under the International Monetary Fund’s $ 6 billion loan program. Khan could help the minister win another seat or reinstate him as economic adviser, where he would have less power.

Khan should be able to secure a majority vote of lawmakers in the 342-member lower house when the vote takes place, according to Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities Ltd. based in Karachi and political analyst Mazhar Abbas. Qureshi said the prime minister would request a vote soon, “without giving a date.

Gilani, who was backed by an alliance of 11 opposition parties, won by securing 169 votes against 164 won by the Shaikh, according to a televised announcement by a Parliament official. Seven votes were rejected. Khan had the support of 180 lawmakers in the National Assembly when he came to power. The opposition alliance urged Khan to resign after the defeat.

Pakistan’s standard KSE-100 index fell as much as 2.3%, the largest in more than three months, before recovering some losses.

“This loss of the senate will cause a political instability but the impact will be mitigated to some extent if the prime minister gets the vote of confidence,” Toplines Sohail said.

A vote of confidence is conducted through an open vote count making it more difficult for Khans allies to vote against him, said Hasnain Malik, chief strategist at Tellimer Dubai Ltd. The senate vote took place in a closed ballot where individual votes are not disclosed.

While the final Senate result with 100 seats has not yet come out, the Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party is the only largest party in the Senate with at least 26 seats, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper. But his ruling coalition is still likely to emerge from the majority in the 100-member upper house needed to push for substantive legislation, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency, said on Wednesday.

The Senate result, which shows Khan has lost a majority in the National Assembly, will be a boost for the opposition alliance that plans to march on Islamabad on March 26 to topple his government, two years before a term ends. five-year-old. The alliance includes the Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party.

The government plans to challenge the count and the votes that were rejected, Shahbaz Gill, a Khan spokesman, said in a Twitter post.

