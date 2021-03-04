Supreme Court Says During ‘Tandav’ Case

The Allahabad Supreme Court on February 25 denied the pre-arrest bail for Amazon Prime Video Commercial Chief Aparna Purohi in the ongoing investigation against the online series ‘Tandav’.

“Mr. Mehta, please put the Regulations in front of us. Circulate it. We are of the opinion that a show should take place. In fact, some platforms even show pornography.” noted Stola.

Bench then directed SG to be placed on the register as well as to circulate the Rules in question.

For this, Senior Advocate Sidharth luthra informed the Bench that the new Rules had been announced by the Center which called for the regulation of content on OTT platforms and that a Board would be constituted for the same.

The bank then posed a question stating, “Traditional movie viewing is outdated. People watching movies online have become commonplace. Our request is for these to be shown?”

“These are all advertising seekers who have raised issues all over India. Look at FIR, look at what is happening. If you want to watch this series online, you have to pay to see it.” presented Rohatgi.

At today’s hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi , appearing for Purohit, appearing before the Court that it was a shocking case where the Claimant was an Amazon employee and had become a defendant, along with the Producer and actor. However, the Company was not charged.

A bench of justice Ashok Bhushan was leading the case and headed the Attorney General Tushar mehta to circulate the new Information Technology Rules, 2021, which were announced last week.

“We are of the opinion that an OTT content check should be done”, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by Amazon Prime Chief Marketing Officer, Aparna Purohit, challenging the Judgment of the High Court in Allahabad denying bail to her pre-arrest in criminal cases registered in connection with the internet series “Tandav”.

In the beginning, referring to the allegedly controversial scene of the Series, where Devakinandan (Lord Krishna) is talking to another Kailash character (Lord Shiva), the Court noted,

“These characters are part of the religious belief of India’s majority community and their use by filmmakers is offensive. forced to hurt the feelings of the country’s majority community ”

The court even noted that the allegation that Lord Rama is gaining popularity on social media is a clear indication of the controversy surrounding the construction of Lord Ram’s temple.

Further, the Court also noted that the use of the word “TANDAV” as may be the name of the film offensive to most of the people of this country as this word is associated with a special act assigned to Lord Shiva who is considered to be the creator, conservative and destructive of humanity altogether.

Again, referring to the aforementioned scenes of the Series, the Court has noted,

“Sage Narad’s advice to Lord Shiva to make a tweet on Twitter like all campus students becoming traitors and raising freedom slogans clearly alludes to the incidents that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University and therefore, can be considered to be a message of hatred advanced through the film “

“The 20-page order from HP Allahabad denying the expected bail to Aparna Purohi continues to receive judicial notice of the fact that whenever such crimes (like the one in question) are committed by some citizens of the country,” the intimate forces of interest of this country become active and they make it an issue and raise it before various national and international forums claiming that Indian citizens have become intolerant and ‘India’ has become an unsafe place to live “

Court observations regarding Hindi Movie Indutsry

Stola e Siddharth Justice in its 20-page ranking has noticed that a number of films have been produced who have used the name of Hindu gods and goddesses and have shown them in a disrespectful way .

To take the point home, the Court has even named several films namely – Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Satyam Shivam Sundram, PK, Oh God im and further noted that,

“Efforts have been made to tarnish the image of historical and mythological personalities (Padmavati). Majority community names and trust icons used to make money (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela)“

The court also noted that his tendency on the part of the Hindi film industry is growing and if not curbed in time, can have catastrophic consequences for the Indian social, religious and communal order.

The court has referred to a pattern behind such acts by people who simply give a denial throughout the films and describe things in the films that are truly offensive in nature, social and communal in nature.

Noting that the film industry in the south is not content with actions such as the indian film industry, The Court also noted,

“ the new generation of the country, which is not very aware of the social and cultural heritage of this country, gradually begins to believe what is shown in movies by people like the accused persons in the current movie in question and thus, it destroys the basic concept of the survival of this country having tremendous diversity of all kinds as a united nation.“

“Minor offenses are committed, the Applicant does not deserve the Bail of Detention”

In connection with the implementation of Section 295-A IPC in the present case, the Court has noted that the scenes show that the scenes were made, deliberately using the names of Hindu and wise gods to convey an insidious message.

In connection with the charge under Section 153-A (b) IPC, The court noted that the criminal offense has been fully uncovered as the applicant’s action is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between the various religious, social and municipal groups and would affect public peace and tranquility.

Further, the Court has also noted that the content of the dialogues in the above scenes would indicate that violations under Articles 505 (1) (b) IPC and 505 (2) IPC have been committed in full.

Underlining it an attempt has been made to widen the gap between the higher castes and the castes planned in the aforementioned scenes and she her fundamental right to life and liberty cannot be protected by the imposition of a precondition The Court noted,

“The feelings of the majority community were hurt by the display of characters of their faith in a disrespectful manner and on the other hand the applicant had not been vigilant and acted irresponsibly by making it open to prosecution in allowing the broadcast of a film that is against the fundamental rights of the majority of the citizens of this country”

Finally, the Court stated that the complainant’s conduct shows that she has little respect for the law of the land and her conduct further divides her for any relief from this Court, as co-operation with the investigation is a necessary condition for granting the precondition.