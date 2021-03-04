The Saudi Ministry launches the correction period for the anti-concealment law

JEDDAH: The National Commercial Concealment Program announced the start of a correctional period for system violators, ending on August 23 after a six-month deadline.

The corrective period of the anti-concealment law began. Those wishing to rectify their business situation can apply electronically and take advantage of the remedial period and exemption from penalties provided by law, a statement on the ministries’ website said.

The regulations on the correction of legal status related to trade concealment, approved by the Ministry of Commerce, include six options.

Violators may allow a non-Saudi partner to enter a business, or register ownership of a facility on behalf of a non-Saudi, after meeting legal ownership requirements.

Another option is to continue doing business by introducing a new partner to a Saudi or licensed foreign investor and registering the change with the Ministry of Commerce.

A Saudi offender may sell or relinquish a facility, while a non-Saudi offender may receive the privileged ikama and complete a status correction taking advantage of the iqama benefits.

A final option in the correction period allows a non-Saudi to leave the Kingdom permanently through a final exit visa after submitting a commitment to abandon previous business rights and announcing this through means specified by the Ministry within a period not more than 30 days.

The new correctional regulations also state that an exemption from penalties will not include offenders who were arrested before filing a claim to resolve their situation, or those who referred to the Saudi Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution before filing a claim. tire.

The request to correct a business status will be reviewed to verify that it meets the required requirements and the applicant will be informed of the outcome within 90 days. The Ministry may extend this period if it is incomplete based on acceptable reasons and justifications.

If a correction of an institution’s status is incomplete, the applicant will be required to complete other correctional procedures within 180 days of the expiration date of the first term.

Talat Hafiz, a Saudi economist, financial analyst and board member of the Saudi Financial Association, said trade hiding is a major financial crime in the business environment of any country, including the Kingdom, as it works against fair trade and fair trade. unjustifiable and causes considerable damage to the economy and to gross domestic product.

He said the Saudi government has been alerted to such risks and consequences of trade concealment and has introduced a very strong national program to combat such economic and trade ills by implementing the National Commercial Concealment Program.

Also known as the National Anti-Commerce Concealment Program (Tasattur), the initiative aims to combat all types of commercial concealment by implementing a number of measures and actions, including a gradual requirement for all business outlets to use payment systems. electronics in their commercial activities.

This will give the consumer the choice to use different payment methods, in addition to cash payments, Hafiz said. This is part of the software initiative, under the heading Obliging Stores and Points to Provide Electronic Payment Systems.

In cases where these regulations are violated, strict measures and fines will be imposed.

The procedures are part of the Saudi leadership’s recommendations and directives, Hafiz said, and are important in combating trade concealment by consolidating efforts between several government sectors.

The main mission of the programs is to regulate financial transactions and eliminate illegal remittances.

The program was launched by the Ministry of Commerce in Saudi Arabia to limit the spread of commercial fraud and ensure legitimate trade in the country, Hafiz said.

Participants in the National Program for Combating Trade Concealment continue to work together, consolidate efforts, and coordinate among themselves to implement program recommendations.

Each authority will carry out its defined tasks, taking into account the fulfillment of the objectives of the programs. Evaluations and evaluations will be completed by each relevant authority during all phases of program implementation.

The program ensures that all commercial businesses in Saudi Arabia are legally governed and established in accordance with Saudi commercial law and regulations.

Such programs will limit money laundering cases because a well-established and legally established business does not need to launder its money and launder it for converted money that appears and appears to come and be generated from legal sources. , said Hafiz.

A recent example of a trade concealment crime involved a Saudi national and two exiles. They were given heavy sentences after being questioned by the Saudi Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution.

The Saudi national set up two businesses and enabled two men coming from Africa to handle illegal money for overseas transfer in exchange for payment.

Following the investigation, authorities sentenced the fraudsters to prison terms of not less than 16 years and fines of not less than SR 168,000 ($ 44,793).

Authorities also seized SR 739,990,490 in assets from the three, and imposed a travel ban and barred the Saudi national from practicing commercial activity for five years.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an order for the deportation of the two migrants after their prison sentences had expired. Furthermore, associates will have their business registrations revoked and will be required to collect the appropriate Zakat taxes and fees.

The trial of the case will also be published in two local newspapers, while illegal funds will be tracked out through legal proceedings.